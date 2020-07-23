COVID-19 has affected all of us in one way or another. We are both in our early 70s, making us more vulnerable to a virus like COVID-19. We’ve taken the precautions necessary to safeguard our health, and we’re very thankful our family has made efforts to do so, too.
We have changed our routines for what otherwise had been simple tasks like going to the grocery store or the hardware store, and picking up our medications. At the same time, we feel grateful for many things, including our health and the dedication of our health care workers — from the doctors and pharmacists caring for patients all the way down to the distributors delivering medications and health care supplies.
Nebraska has the fourth lowest fatality rate in the United States, thanks in part to the swift and diligent work of the health care industry, and that gives us hope.
Despite the valiant efforts of the health care industry as a whole, this crisis will persist until we have a vaccine. Dr. Francis Collins, director the National Institutes of Health, seems optimistic that one will be ready by the end of this year or the beginning of 2021 at the latest. And whenever that is the case, we are confident that the health care industry will distribute the vaccine in the safest and most efficient manner possible.
David and Linda Hansen, Omaha