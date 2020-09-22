 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Caution needed on Kearney streets

Caution needed on Kearney streets

{{featured_button_text}}

I drive around town a lot and at some of the intersections the lack of visibility is terrible and very dangerous. One of the places that concerns me the most is crossing the intersection at Central Avenue and 10th Street when pickups and large parked cars block the visibility. This could cause an accident.

Certain residential areas are very dangerous and might have no stop signs.

Owners of corner properties where large trees or bushes block the view of oncoming traffic should be made to trim their trees and bushes.

Parking limitations should be in effect near businesses on the corners of intersections. Please do not park on the corner if pedestrians cannot see to cross the intersection.

The train crossing on Central Avenue and North Railroad Street needs a stop sign. Trying to make a left turn there is a disaster waiting to happen.

Prevent accidents from happening.

Maureen Wallace, Kearney

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Mask proclamation a good step

We would like to thank Brad Stephan for bringing the importance of mask wearing to the Kearney City Council. Thank you also to the council for…

Letters

Tasteless, crude campaign signs

There was a kinder time not so long ago when tasteless, crude, vulgar and highly offensive political signs would reflect badly on those who di…

Letters

Apathy: Only ourselves to blame

I’ve mentioned this concept before in previous letters, but I think it’s necessary to keep making the point until everyone starts to recognize…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News