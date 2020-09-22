Caution needed on Kearney streets

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I drive around town a lot and at some of the intersections the lack of visibility is terrible and very dangerous. One of the places that concerns me the most is crossing the intersection at Central Avenue and 10th Street when pickups and large parked cars block the visibility. This could cause an accident.

Certain residential areas are very dangerous and might have no stop signs.

Owners of corner properties where large trees or bushes block the view of oncoming traffic should be made to trim their trees and bushes.

Parking limitations should be in effect near businesses on the corners of intersections. Please do not park on the corner if pedestrians cannot see to cross the intersection.

The train crossing on Central Avenue and North Railroad Street needs a stop sign. Trying to make a left turn there is a disaster waiting to happen.

Prevent accidents from happening.

Maureen Wallace, Kearney