Breakthrough for foster kids

The intention of this letter is simple: to spread the word about the passing of a new bill that will change lives of foster care children.

Did you know that there are approximately 6,231 children in the foster care system here in Nebraska? And that only around half finish high school and fewer than 3% graduate from college (KVC Nebraska, 2020)?

The reality of the situation for those in foster care is grim. However, the Nebraska Legislature has taken a huge step in passing LB219. This new bill calls for children of foster care, at the age of 14, to receive a transition proposal that will cover a plethora of services and resources that will help them when they move out of the system.

Services in this bill include education, employment, health care coverage, housing, behavioral health treatment, and even resources on how to obtain a driver’s license, just to name a few.

With this new legislation, children in the foster care system now have the potential for the same opportunities that other children do.