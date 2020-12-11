Breakthrough for foster kids

The intention of this letter is simple: to spread the word about the passing of a new bill that will change lives of foster care children.
Did you know that there are approximately 6,231 children in the foster care system here in Nebraska? And that only around half finish high school and fewer than 3% graduate from college (KVC Nebraska, 2020)?
The reality of the situation for those in foster care is grim. However, the Nebraska Legislature has taken a huge step in passing LB219. This new bill calls for children of foster care, at the age of 14, to receive a transition proposal that will cover a plethora of services and resources that will help them when they move out of the system.
Services in this bill include education, employment, health care coverage, housing, behavioral health treatment, and even resources on how to obtain a driver’s license, just to name a few.
With this new legislation, children in the foster care system now have the potential for the same opportunities that other children do.
We as Nebraskans pride ourselves on our helping hand and big-hearted attitudes. We must continue to use that to fight for our children. All of our children. What can you do to help? Continue to give children in the foster care system a voice. This can be done through donating to local organizations who focus on justice for foster care individuals, such as Compass and KVC Nebraska.
Want to learn more about how to be involved in the legislation side? Visit the NASW Nebraska Chapter website to keep up to date on what current advocacy issues the Nebraska Legislature is debating. What’s the No. 1 thing you can do? Offer a helping hand to struggling children. Be a friend. Be a supporter. Be a voice.
Avery Wood, Kearney
