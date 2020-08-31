Apathy: Only ourselves to blame

I’ve mentioned this concept before in previous letters, but I think it’s necessary to keep making the point until everyone starts to recognize the danger our society is in. Civilizations, societies and government can and will fall and a huge part of why that happens is that people are shortsighted and make decisions for short-term gain and convenience without recognizing the long-term damage they are doing.
On top of that, far, far too many people are grossly apathetic about current events and their apathy is a useful tool that is constantly exploited. A healthy and functioning society requires constant vigilance against corruption and abuses, and America’s leaders and its people all are failing in a shameful fashion.
Trying to catalog all of the things that could prove fatal to the United States is in itself a grand undertaking, but I will highlight some of the most egregious and most destabilizing here.
We have a president and his administration — that was helped into power by aid from a foreign government — that have spent years violating precedents and law time and time again. All of these abuses have gone unanswered because apparently, for our conservative legislators, law and precedent only matter when a liberal president is in power.
This same administration also allowed a pandemic to ravage the country’s people and economy while at the same time attempting to deny the scope of their failures by making the job of those trying to contain the crisis even more difficult. Now the current president is dismantling basic services like the post office to disenfranchise voters in the hopes that it will keep him and his criminal ilk in power.
On top of all of this we have an increasingly militant and apparently white supremacist nationwide police force violently cracking down on their fellow Black American citizens while ignoring or allowing crimes to be committed by white supremacists against Black Americans.
I cannot stress this enough. Apathy at this time is dangerous and irresponsible. The United States absolutely needs wide scale populist calls for reform and justice against all of the crimes that have been committed against America and its people. Anything less makes us all culpable in whatever abuses come next.
Jordan Neben, Kearney
