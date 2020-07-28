I read the Kearney Hub’s July 23 article, “Here’s where you’ll need a mask in order to shop in Kearney.” Having family in Kearney, they always are discussing the pros and cons of mask-wearing.
I believe in masks. It may seem a pain to keep up with various retailers that require masks to help slow the increase in coronavirus cases. Often the list of businesses is too numerous to mention.
It might be wise to remember a variant of the old Karl Malden commercial for a major credit card. He would say: “Never leave home without it.” In these days of COVID-19 and retail regulations, the answer now is a face covering or mask. It is a hassle, I know, especially in hot weather, but carrying one just in case just might be worth the effort.
James Marples, Longview, Texas