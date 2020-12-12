All gain when YRTC kids succeed

This semester in my social policies class, each student was asked to either propose new legislation or propose modifications to an existing law. For this assignment, I chose to conduct research on LB1141. According to the Nebraska Unicameral Legislature’s website, LB1141 would require the Department of Health and Human Services to develop a five-year operations plan for Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers in Nebraska. I am writing to you because I have a passion to help and advocate on behalf of juveniles in the YRTCs, as well as contribute my knowledge to help further educate the general public.

There have been issues at Kearney’s YRTC for years. Juveniles have escaped the facility, and there have been concerns with staffing and assaults. For months, the issues that have taken place at the YRTCs have been the main conversation among Health and Human Service professionals. They believe that the juveniles should be afforded the best treatment possible in order to rehabilitate them and give them the opportunity to become productive citizens in their communities.

Payne Ackerman, a former YRTC resident and family advocate who testified in support of the bill, said, “There was inadequate staffing, little privacy or security, and no grievance process. While I was there, I was nearly stabbed by another resident.”