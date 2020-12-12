All gain when YRTC kids succeed

This semester in my social policies class, each student was asked to either propose new legislation or propose modifications to an existing law. For this assignment, I chose to conduct research on LB1141. According to the Nebraska Unicameral Legislature’s website, LB1141 would require the Department of Health and Human Services to develop a five-year operations plan for Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers in Nebraska. I am writing to you because I have a passion to help and advocate on behalf of juveniles in the YRTCs, as well as contribute my knowledge to help further educate the general public.
There have been issues at Kearney’s YRTC for years. Juveniles have escaped the facility, and there have been concerns with staffing and assaults. For months, the issues that have taken place at the YRTCs have been the main conversation among Health and Human Service professionals. They believe that the juveniles should be afforded the best treatment possible in order to rehabilitate them and give them the opportunity to become productive citizens in their communities.
Payne Ackerman, a former YRTC resident and family advocate who testified in support of the bill, said, “There was inadequate staffing, little privacy or security, and no grievance process. While I was there, I was nearly stabbed by another resident.”
LB1141 was introduced on Jan. 22, 2020, by the Department of Health and Human Services. On Aug. 18, 2020, provisions of the bill were amended into LB1140, which outlines other requirements for the YRTCs. The added requirements include health care and medical services, a safe and sanitary space for sleeping, sufficient staffing, age-appropriate education, and evidence-based programming and treatment services. Through the implementation of evidence-based programming and treatment services, HHS hopes to see positive and statistical differences when it comes to the youths and the services that are being provided.
Children and their futures are important to me. I want to see people thrive even if it requires rehabilitation and hard work.
I know it might be easy for a person to forget about the kids that are in the YRTC systems, especially if they have no emotional attachment to them. If this is the case, I challenge you, as well as others, to put yourself in their shoes or in a parent’s shoes whose child is in the YRTC system.
As a community, we should want children to have the opportunity to become healthy-minded and well-grounded individuals through resourceful education and efficient mental health and psychiatric care. The more juveniles we can advocate for and help, the more they can contribute to society in the future. Thank you for taking the time to read my letter.
Anna Perrett, Kearney
