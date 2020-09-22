ACA important

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This letter is about the importance of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

When I speak to people in our community I find that they don’t understand the way emergency rooms work. When someone is hurt in an accident or goes to the emergency room with a heart attack or any other medical reason, the emergency room cannot ask you for your ability to pay or if you have insurance until after they have treated you.

This is, to my knowledge, a federal law applicable to all states. There is a sign posted in the emergency rooms here in Kearney stating this.

So, if the person doesn’t have insurance or can’t afford to pay, who pays the billls? Furthermore, for people who are being treated for major illnesses or medical procedures in a hospital, they have financial hardship forms that can waive some or all of your medical bills due to them depending on your ability to repay.

One of the major reasons for the Affordable Care Act is to get people insurance so that the can get preventive care and necessary medicines to keep them out of the emergency rooms.

The ACA is based on income, so the more you earn, most likely, the more you will pay. We all have to realize that medical insurance is just as important as car insurance, which is the law in all states.