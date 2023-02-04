Another Hitler?

President Franklin Roosevelt took the gold coin away from our grandparents in 1933. We have since been on silver-backed money since 1971. Ever since 1971 the Federal Reserve has printed fake money 24/7.

Our best presidents of the 20th century were Harry Truman and Dwight Eisenhower. After them it has been all deficit spending. We helped our former enemies recover in 1950. That was a good thing, but then our former enemies financed our deficit. That’s a very bad thing.

We now are in parallel with the Weimar Republic of Germany in the 1920s. That was when that persuasive young Adolf Hitler took over the Republic.

With $31 trillion of debt, the dollar will not be accepted as payment for a barrel of oil after 2023. The dollar’s value is almost gone, and there’s high inflation.

A persuasive young man will come to the fore with all the answers. I hope he is not the offspring of Hitler and Eva Braun.

Homer Davis Jr., Elm Creek

Elks’ appreciation

As January comes to a close, the Kearney Elks Lodge #984 has completed another Hoop Shoot season for boys & girls aged 8-13 with a local shoot in December and then our district shoot on Jan. 8.

We had four area youth win the district competition and qualify for the state shoot in York on Feb. 18. Those winners are:

Age 8-9: Harper Vrbka, Meadowlark Hills Elementary.

Age 8-9: Levi Jasnoch, Meadowlark Hills Elementary.

Age 10-11: Regan Ohri, Meadowlark Hills Elementary.

Age 12-13: Riley Eden, C.J. Jones Middle School, Minden.

The Kearney Elks are so appreciative of working with our local YMCA again this year. Courtney Burbach was so accommodating as we scheduled our events during their construction.

The partnership we have with Kearney Public Schools and their continued support is so vital to the success of our youth program and the assistance from Karmen Grant every year as she helps with presenting

our program to all the area schools. Thanks to all as we had just under 1,100 area youth participate.

Dana Ernst, Kearney