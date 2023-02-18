Trans attack

A new bill, LB 575, known as the Sports and Spaces Act, may come as a surprise to Nebraska’s student athletes and school administrators who, if the bill passes, could be required to verify the XX or XY chromosomes and anatomy they had at birth before being able to use school restrooms or participate in most athletic activities.

The bill, brought by Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha and 28 other lawmakers – three more than enough to pass – was set for a public hearing before the Legislature’s Education Committee on Monday.

If LB 575 passes, parents may need to find chromosome tests and provide photos of a student’s genitalia at birth before the athlete is allowed to play sports like soccer, volleyball or cross-country.

And not only that: Any “aggrieved” student can sue the school for making a mistake, and any student “deprived of an athletic opportunity” and “suffers any direct or indirect harm as a result of a public school knowingly violating the Sports and Spaces Act shall have a private cause of action for injunctive relief, damages and any other remedy available by law against the school.”

This bill is clearly an attempt to stop transgender students from using bathrooms or playing on teams that match their gender identity. But lawmakers’ rush to vilify trans kids so egregiously violates student privacy that it’s almost laughable. It would also leave schools wide open to lawsuits.

And the biggest joke of all? When a similar bill passed in Utah last year (a state with nearly 90,000 more high school students than Nebraska) the governor vetoed it while noting the state knew of only four trans athletes (0.001% of all students). The number is likely even smaller in Nebraska.

LB 575 is an outrageous solution to a nonexistent problem that leaves school administrators and parents scratching their heads, trying to figure out how to legally allow a kid to pee.

Nathan Leach, Kearney

Slighted veterans

Our disabled veterans are grossly undercompensated. The consequences for all of us could be dire.

In fiscal year 2023 a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $43,463.40 dollars annually. The National Average Wage Index (NAWI) for 2021 was $60,575 per annum and the median income for 2021 was $70,784. The per capita GDP in 2021 was $69,288 dollars, among the highest in the world. This rate of compensation to disabled veterans is deliberate and cruel.

They have been asking various administrations and Congresses for fair compensation since November 1918 and the end of World War I. That was 104 years ago.

Where is it?

In my opinion the basic reason for their gross undercompensation is because they are only compensated for projected loss of wages due to their disabilities.

So what it comes down to is this: the groups that had their assets and overseas business interests protected the most by our now-broken former troops pay essentially nothing to support them in their broken status. That is not very American is it?

This is now a national security problem.

Once there is full realization among our youth that serious injury or illness in the armed forces almost guarantees a lifetime of near poverty as a disabled veteran, the armed forces will collapse rather quickly. In fact, this is already starting to happen. Enlistments are sparse.

Be warned.

Marvel High, Lincoln