Self-righteous senators

I'm disgusted and appalled at the behavior and priorities of many of those in the Unicameral who purport to be "leaders" in this state.

These self-righteous state senators love to grandstand, name-call and wave the flag for the concepts of choice and freedom. But when it comes to legislative priorities, many of them cherry-pick just where, when and to whom those concepts apply.

If you're uncomfortable having a person in drag read to your child or attending a drag performance with your family, then simply don't go. It's your choice.

If you decide to pay to send your child to a private school, then send them. It's your choice. But don't expect me to be forced to pay for that in addition to the taxes we're all paying to support free public education.

If I decide — in collaboration with my child, our physician and mental health professionals — that gender therapy is the best choice for my child, we will accept the consequences and outcomes of that choice. But it's our choice.

These ill-informed, sanctimonious and arrogant elected officials need to put their time and energy into issues that matter to all Nebraskans — property taxes, workforce development, water quality, environmental and climate concerns — instead of meddling in the lives of their constituents and "fixing" problems that they themselves have invented.

Gayle Mohlman, Hastings

Anatomically complete

There is a local institution of higher education that showed, in the 1980s, hypersensitivity to the concerns of a few uptight people. The base of the central bell carillon has a replica of an ancient Greek frieze. The original (or a copy of it) was displayed in the art department. In the art department, the Greek warriors and their horses were anatomically correct.

But some viewers of the frieze on the bell tower were offended. The problem was inappropriately solved by removing the offensive body parts on both the horses and the warriors.

I wonder if conservative parents want to “sand down” the sex education curriculum by removing the parts they consider offensive. I hope that Michelangelo’s statue of David is safe. Thank goodness that Italians appreciate great art.

The new antelope statue on that campus is anatomically correct. Since it is a bronze statue, it would take a blow torch to remove offensive parts. Such changes to the statue would be an act of vandalism. Let’s not vandalize statues nor truthful educational programs.

Bill Wozniak, Kearney

No big words, please

Upon reading George Bascom's letter to the Hub, I am left with a few questions and observations. Wow! Bascom uses a lot of words to express his opinion. Perhaps a dictionary was used.

The phrase "word salad" came to mind as though I was reading a political speech. Perhaps Bascom would submit another letter with everyday language that most other readers could make heads or tails out of. Not that I wish to make, so to speak, a mountain out of a molehill, but after reading this twice, I still remain bemused.

Robert Vrbsky, Kearney

Donors give $304K

Kearney Radio Station Y102 (KRNY-FM) along with their sister stations Hits 106, KGFW, 107.7 The Island and Classic Rock 101.5, with a whole lot of help from our media partner NTV, were able to raise $303,622 for the kids at St. Jude during their radiothon on March 30 and 31.

This year’s total donations is the second largest amount raised and the fourth time in the last six (non-COVID) years that the event’s total has topped $300,000.

This year’s St. Jude Radiothon was KRNY’s 22nd. KRNY has raised over $3.75 million during the station’s radiothons for the kids at St. Jude.

Special thanks go to Scott O’Rourke, Lisa Williams and Melissa Free along with the entire NRG Media team for making this event happen. It truly is a team effort. Scotty O and Lisa Williams, KRNY-FM Morning show hosts, said, “The folks in central Nebraska come through for St. Jude during our annual fundraiser every year.”

Thank you central Nebraska for helping St. Jude find cures and save children.

Dallas Nau, NRG media market manager