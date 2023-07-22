Political speech

I strongly believe that attempting to ban "political speech" is rarely a wise decision, whether it is done by private companies or government entities. In fact, such attempts by government entities can potentially violate the First Amendment.

The term “political speech” or “politics” encompasses far too many possible things to be interpreted in any other way than arbitrarily. Practically everyone has some relation to the subject of public policy and the government.

Consider, for instance, various aspects of our daily lives that could be considered "political" or even controversial: the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, the singing of the National Anthem, displaying the American flag, discussing public education, or even talking about personal relationships such as marriage proposals. Any of these topics could be viewed as political depending on one's perspective.

It’s best to avoid trying to ban politics. Depending on the context, focusing on “disruptive behavior” rather than speech seems more prudent, as some individuals are quite capable of engaging in political discussions without allowing them to devolve into shouting matches.

While banning political speech may often seem well intentioned, it is crucial to remember that future interpretations may differ significantly. Granting someone the power to enforce such a rule could potentially enable them to become a tyrant, selectively banning any topic or discussion they personally disagree with.

Nathan Leach, Kearney

Protect and serve

We are happy that we will be having an event on July 20 to thank our law enforcement folks for all that they do to keep Kearney and Buffalo County a safe place to live and raise a family.

We are fortunate to live where crime rates are very low. A great big "thank you" to the law enforcement team who allows us to enjoy that. The public is welcome and tickets to the July 20 salute at Younes Conference Center North are available through the Kearney Chamber of Commerce. Please join us in law enforcement appreciation.

Brad Kernick, Kearney

THE AUTHOR represents Kearney's Friends of Law Enforcement group.

Thanks law officers

On behalf of the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to all of the law enforcement officers in our community. The men and women — those who are sworn, non-sworn and civilians — who proudly serve the city of Kearney and Buffalo County, have displayed unwaivering dedication, professionalism and compassion. We are proud to partner with them to help keep our communities safe.

For decades, the partnership between all first responders in the Kearney area has been strong. This successful collaboration would not be possible without the leadership of Chief Bryan Waugh, Sheriff Neil Miller and the leaders who came before them.

Despite what difficulties our community has faced, or will face in the future, citizens should find great solace in knowing that their first responders are united in their desire to serve and protect the community. This philosophy of unity must start with leadership. We're grateful to our law enforcement leaders for modeling that ideology daily.

On Thursday a banquet is planned for all law enforcement personnel. The banquet is an opportunity to show our appreciation for the selfless commitment these men and women routinely provide to the community. The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department is proud to be a sponsor of the event.

To our brothers and sisters in law enforcement, we see you. We appreciaste you. We're proud to serve alongside you. Be safe, and thank you.

Gene Beerbohm, KVFD president

Aaron Jameson, KVFD fire chief

United Way’s mission

I’ve had the incredible opportunity to lead United Way of the Kearney Area for 6 months now. One of the questions that I am routinely asked is, “What does United Way do?”

What I’ve learned in these months is that there are a lot of misconceptions, but also that the work we’re positioned to do is crucial to central Nebraska.

United Way of the Kearney Area has been firmly rooted in our community for almost 60 years. Although we receive some resources from United Way Worldwide, ultimately the decisions about how we operate, what we focus on, and how dollars raised here are used here are made by the local board of directors.

Having said that, there are three key areas that all United Ways are focused on. These three key areas are education, health and financial stability. While broad criteria, they are the fundamental pieces that everyone agrees is critical to human flourishing.

United Way has the opportunity to position ourselves to meet these needs in a variety of ways. Often United Way is behind the scenes raising dollars for nonprofit agencies on the front lines fighting poverty, child abuse, health care crises and providing education. When a disaster strikes, we can collaborate with other resources to help meet needs. Or we can identify a significant problem in the community impacting health, education and financial stability and work on that. Generally, we are looking holistically at community problems and allocating resources to make the biggest, most united impact possible.

Perhaps the best response to the question, “What does United Way do?” is “What do you want it to do?” In the next six months the board and I will be determining what the Kearney area’s significant needs are and how to address them most efficiently and effectively. If you have input you would like to be considered, please reach out to our office.

Savannah Lyon, Kearney