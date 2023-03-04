State's breeding stock

I attended a lunch that was part of a work conference. The Keynote was Gov. Jim Pillen.

He interacted with our lunch table, and it was actually a good conversation. He asked about our jobs, and then asked about legislation that could impact our roles – specifically LB 573 and his school funding bills. Great conversation. He encouraged us to continue the conversation.

Conversation was the theme of his talk. How we can communicate effectively to reach the best decisions for all Nebraskans.

Then the end – what needs fixed. Drug users, the trans agenda and unwed mothers (not unwed parents or fathers, only mothers).

According to Pillen, unwed mothers are a drag on our economy. Using scarce social support resources because they are not married, therefore they do not have a husband to support them and their children.

Additionally he said that our workforce issues are the result of the murder to 200,000 workers, murdered by abortion. And he didn’t say it, but I assume those of us who chose to use birth control or only had one or two children are also part of the problem.

I admit all the good from the previous conversation was invalidated. I know and love many unwed mothers. Every one of them is raising (or raised) a much loved and wanted child. Some are unwed by choice. Some due to circumstances. And many are in committed relationships but lack that piece of paper that says they are married.

At the end of his address, I, as did several tablemates, felt that our only purpose as a woman in Nebraska was to serve as breeding stock. Our contributions to our employer and our state had no value. According to our governor, we existed only to provide workers for our state.

And we must have a spouse to support those workers, because we are not capable of providing for ourselves.

I guess Nebraska really isn’t for everyone. Especially women who chose not to serve as breeding stock.

Cynthia Houlden, Kearney

Thanks from story fest

The Kearney Area Storytelling Festival Board extends a sincere thank you to all who attended our 2023 Storytelling Festival.

Our professional tellers, Priscilla Howe and Simon Brooks, were able to enrich the lives of more than 3,000 people at various schools and public venues in the Kearney area. Our local tellers, Allen DeBey and Robin Bennett, delighted the Saturday afternoon audiences as well.

The following businesses, organizations and individuals were essential to the success of the Storytelling Festival: Kearney Area Community Foundation, AmericInn, Kearney Area Arts Council, University of Nebraska at Kearney, Artists and Lecturers Committee of UNK Faculty Senate, ESU-10, Yanda’s Music, Kearney Public Library, Peterson Senior Activity Center, Lexington Grand Generation Center, First Lutheran Church, Kearney Country Club, Merryman Performing Arts Center, NTV, Kearney Hub, Central Nebraska Council of the Nebraska State Literacy Association, Central Nebraska Auto Club, Rick Brown, Patsy Bruner, Glenda Frasier and of course, the area schools and their parent organizations who support this endeavor every year. Many area individuals also support our Festival with their personal donations, for which we are very grateful.

Special thanks to all our volunteer drivers who are so incredibly important to the success of our festival. Many individuals play a part in making the festival happen. Thank you so very much to everyone involved.

We sincerely appreciate everyone who attended the performances. It is wonderful to see the interest our community has in the art of storytelling. Storytelling reaches across generations, rekindling old memories and creating new ones. Thank you for joining us. We look forward to our 2024 Festival.

Marlene Hansen, Kearney

Kearney Area Storytelling Festival