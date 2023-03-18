Thanks KPS Board

I would like to congratulate the Kearney Public School Board of Education on their decision to limit participation in sports according to their sex identified at birth.

I applaud them for recognizing that there are only two sexes (male and female), and that gender is a social, or cultural difference, and not a biological definition.

By making their decision the board reaffirmed that all students, including minority students, are allowed to participate in sports, and that none would be discriminated against.

Larry Johnson, Pleasanton

Grossly unfair

As a life member of the National Education Association since around 1962 I'm disgusted that the NEA wants to use my tax money for student debt cancellation. It's grossly unfair not only to taxpayers, but to the many millions of students who have already paid back their student loans (including me and my children).

Maybe DeSantis goes too far in his ideas of what's good for education, but when NEA backers (including most college faculty members) claim they are not political nor biased that's preposterous! As an example, just realize what percentage of their leaders (boards of regents, deans, faculty members, etc.) are liberals/democrats. Absolutely shameful! Then they have the gall to solicit & accept millions from the government (in spite of the fact that they already have millions from their aggressive campaigns soliciting from alumni & others) and still raise student tuition on a regular basis. They have no intention at all of being fair to their students. They don't often teach them to think for themselves, but instead to think the way they think. A good education shouldn't include indoctrination. It's jarringly dangerous to society.

Fran Wilson, Kearney

Mental health

Sadly, we are seeing an increase in mental health cases everywhere. But what is sadder is the lack of services available to those who are battling mental health issues, not only while incarcerated, but in general.

Jails and prisons are full of individuals known simply as "criminals" or "inmates" battling mental health issues. But there is a lack of not only services but also cooperation with the mental health provider and follow through with prescribed medications on behalf of Buffalo County Jail.

I see this issue as an immediate threat to the well-being of individuals battling these issues and also to others in the jail and the public once the "inmate" is released.

There is an epidemic of addiction that is destroying the addict and others around them, and with addiction comes mental health issues.

If they didn't have obvious mental health before using drugs and battling addiction the chances are they will have it after using them.

Without help these individuals will enter the system and be caught in the revolving door in and out of incarceration. Facilities such as the county jail must have protections and protocols to prevent the abuse of medication. However, changing their medications once in jail, denying their medications or forcing "inmates" to have their pills crushed into powder is an abuse of the individual "inmate."

Judges often make it a requirement that individuals fully follow mental health recommendations, but what happens when an individual turns into an "inmate" and no longer has the power to cooperate with those plans?

They are left without assistance and without a conversation about their medications. Jails are not the solution to mental health issues; however, they should never be a part of the problem.

Too many are turning a blind eye these problems, despite the facts presented to those in authority.

I see some police officers completely abusing their power without anything being done. Something needs to be done. Inmates are the scapegoats for the world's problems, when they very much need rehabilitation.

Heather Santiago, Kearney

Race relations

I see from your reprint on the editorial page for Friday that the Wall Street Journal has, perhaps not surprisingly, decided to come down on the side of our most popular myth about race in America.

I’m sure there are many who wish that myth embodied the truth, but sadly it does not.

The myth of great progress in race relations is more a story of our fondest hopes than of how things really are. We have not ordinarily made progress in race relations, and the occasional leaps forward are eventually taken to have laid the whole matter to rest when, in fact, they have only scratched the surface.

The occasional success stories appear in a sea of steps backwards. For instance, by any reliable measures, the wealth gap between the Black and White communities is far worse today than at any time in the last century.

Let’s indeed hope the myth is someday true, but it will never become true if we wrongly believe it already is. The WSJ should know better, but I’m glad the HUB reprinted WSJ’s opinion. We need reminders that, as a whole, we are living in denial. A truly great country can not own its glories without being able to own up to its shame.

Chuck Peek, Kearney