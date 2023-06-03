Truth on gun deaths

Cynthia Allen’s The Government Can’t Fix It opinion piece in the May 25 Hub, starts off badly and ends with the confusion in her title. She is not wrong, of course, that the now more-than-one-a-day mass shootings occur both because of guns and because of mental health issues.

But she is wrong in her premise that it is the right wing that is blaming mental health and the left wing that is blaming guns.

If Republicans really believed the shootings are mostly a mental health problem, then Republican controlled legislatures would be working on legislation to address mental health. By and large they are not. And it is not the left blaming guns.

It is mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers, teachers and administrators, voicing their rage at yet another senseless shooting in which their children and their teachers, or anyone in that particular public space, have lost their precious lives to guns.

And maybe in this divided country we need to remember that government is not legislatures or the congress. It is The People! And when The People have finally had enough of killing, they will do something about it. They will do something about both mental health instead of the current trend to inflict pain on fellow citizens whose mental health is already at risk, and about guns, which have nothing to do with the responsible gun owners who would never shoot up a public space and who are mostly some of the people who will eventually put an end to this outrage.

Guns is about those who profit off the manufacture and sale of military grade weapons, fear their chief weapon and the NRA their chief lobbyist.

So, other than your argument being wrong from start to finish Cynthia, thanks for at least thinking there are two real problems. Too bad to ruin that recognition by the worn-out idea that The People can’t do anything about them.

Chuck Peek, Kearney

Partisan labels

Back in the '70s, pro-abortion forces decided they didn't like being identified that way and refashioned themselves as "pro-choice." In response, anti-abortion forces called themselves "pro-life."

Next came the label "Homophobic" even though those who opposed the homosexual lifestyle seldom were fearful of homosexuals (or their own latent tendencies as was sometimes argued.)

In 2023, the language has been distorted once again with the term "gender affirming care'" Is this care affirming a person's gender they were given at birth — encouraging boys to be boys and girls to be girls?

No, this is what medical professionals have done for generations. What is being referred to as "gender affirming care" is actually gender altering treatments that can irrevocably change a child's life. The Nebraska Legislature is wise in restricting these treatments.

Keith Scheidies, Kearney