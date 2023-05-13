COVID generation

Across Nebraska, high school and college graduations are upon us. What is unique about this year’s graduates? This year’s graduates do not know a high school experience without COVID-19.

We were in our freshman year when COVID hit, had a strange “hybrid” sophomore year, tried to get “back to normal” junior year, and at last, we’re graduating seniors now.

We experienced social isolation, concern for our families and friends, and like everyone, a disruption to the activities we love. According to the CDC in 2023, 44% of high school students reported feeling “persistently sad or hopeless.”

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for 15- to 24-year-olds. There will be a heartbreaking empty chair at my school’s graduation.

What can be done? The most meaningful gift you can give this year’s graduates is acceptance. Please accept and celebrate all of us. We survived. Others didn’t.

Think about it. When was the last time you asked a young person about their future goals and just listened? You didn’t offer advice, or try to convince them that this or that would be better, make more money, or be more realistic?

Please extend your heart to the young people and graduates that you know. If you need support, call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. It gives free and confidential crisis resources for you and loved ones.

Enjoy graduation season. And watch out world, here we come!

Maggie Wadginski, Omaha

THE AUTHOR will be a member of the Class of 2023 at Omaha's Westside High School.

Lawmaking stalls

Sixty-three days, can you believe, our Legislature's first bill to conceive?

The senators clear, with intentions so pure, faced leaders who cared not for rights they'd ensure. Two sides unshaken, in boots firmly dug, a dance of division with each stubborn tug. The bills that were brought, controversy they'd sow, while the rest of the state's business lay fallow and slow.

With digital quill, my rhymes come alive, as we take on the partisans who connive.

With multiple measures, amendments galore, a hodgepodge creation, it's hard to ignore. Governor and friends, they plot and they scheme, to fund education with emergency dreams. Instead of solutions that last and are fair, they deplete what we've saved with nary a care.

As leaders press on through these 90 short days, reflection is needed, a change in their ways. Term limits have drained, leaving knowledge outpoured, campaign coffers swelling, records untoward.

The system once sturdy, now tattered and gnawed, leaves hearts torn asunder, in sorrow and awed. We weep for the beauty, once vibrant and true, the statesmanship lost, as we bid it adieu.

Nebraskans, unite, it is time to restore, our grand experiment in democracy, our Legislature once more. This house is our house, the people's domain, where the ultimate sovereign will forever remain.

For money may sway, but only so long, as the spirit of Nebraskans remains ever so strong. Together we stand, our voices as one, we'll reclaim our proud legacy, and our work will be done.

Nathan Leach, Kearney

THE AUTHOR lives in Kearney and is an outspoken advocate for Nebraska's officially nonpartisan Unicameral Legislature. In the creation of this poem, he employed the assistance of ChatGPT, an AI-powered language model by OpenAI. "While I provided the ideas and inspiration, ChatGPT served as a creative tool that helped refine and shape the final piece. The collaboration allowed for the unique blend of human and artificial intelligence in crafting this work," Leach said.