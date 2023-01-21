Letters to the Editor: Readers discuss elections, morality, religion

Invest in elections

While attention is rightfully being paid to a newsworthy start to a new Congress, I’m writing to ensure Nebraskans don’t forget about a major misstep by Democrats in Washington at the end of last year. I’m generally skeptical of federal spending but there are some needs where I find the investment justifiable.

Following the annual appropriations in Congress, where federal funding for national and local programs is hashed out between members, there was a critical $400 million for election infrastructure improvements.

This would land Nebraska election officials several million dollars to make necessary updates to the nuts and bolts of our democracy – staffing, storage for voting equipment, broadband improvements, and even heating and cooling needs. Truly the basics.

Unfortunately, despite widespread support for this funding, Democrats failed to pull through. A mere $75 million was allocated instead – far short of the original number, and far short of what is needed to improve election infrastructure ahead of the 2024 presidential cycle.

Thankfully, Nebraska is represented by level-headed Republican leaders in Washington. And we trust they will do what Democrats couldn’t: support the hard-working election officials who keep our democracy running.

John Northrop, Hastings

Protect our country

It seems to me as I have grown older that the movies, television and other types of media with their woke and political correctness and crude jokes and blasphemous words and innuendos are now accepted as a way of life in our wonderful country of America.

One wonders how much lower our morals will sink. In this country with the motto displayed on both our coins and bills, “In God We Trust,” it is my opinion that we are not trusting God and our currency is on very shaky ground.

As a veteran I hate to see our flag disrespected and those who are guilty of that disrespect are allowed to compete for the USA. What a terrible example they are to the youth who admire their gifts and talents then they feel free to follow their example.

And what about those who died for our flag? And those who are disabled physically, mentally and emotionally, and what about their families? And what about our prisoners of war?

As a retired minister, I wonder if we are afraid to mention sin as the Bible calls it. As ministers we should ask ourselves, “What kind of an example am I?” I am not saying we should be perfect, but our life should be different. Not a holier than thou attitude, but a godly concern for those who are chained by habits that enslave them and those who are broken and have no hope.

It has been said, “Your life speaks so loud I can’t hear a word you are saying.” If God has called you to speak his word, speak it lovingly, passionately, prayerfully and truthfully.

The truth hurts. It burns, but it brings conviction, repentance and restoration. On judgment day ministers will receive the greatest scrutiny, for we are to be representatives of our world now.

During the past Christmas season I have gone to YouTube and enjoyed some oldies, many such as were put together by Charles Dickens and “A Christmas Carol.” There was Washington Irving and his “Legend of Sleepy Hollow” and “Rip VanWinkle” and Frank Capra and “it’s a Wonderful Life.”

Cursing and perversion were conspicuous by their absence.

You can find modern Christian media if you search for it, Not just our children, we all must keep our minds free from being cluttered.

The Bible says, “Finally brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are lovely or of good report, if there be any virtue and if there be any praise, think on these things.” Philippians 4:8.

All is not gloom and doom. God gives us a promise: “If my people, which are called by my name, thall humble themselves and pray, and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” II Chronicles 7:14 The big word is “if.”

Doug DeNeui, Pleasanton