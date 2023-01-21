 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letters to the Editor: Readers discuss elections, morality, religion

A failed Republican candidate who authorities said was angry over his defeat and made baseless claims the election last November was rigged against him was arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings targeting the homes of Democratic lawmakers in Albuquerque, New Mexico.Solomon Pena, 39, was arrested Monday evening, just hours after SWAT officers took him into custody and served search warrants at his home, police said.Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina described Pena as the mastermind of what he said appears to be a politically motivated conspiracy leading to shootings at the homes of two county commissioners and two state legislators between early December and early January.No one was injured in the shootings but in one case three bullets passed through the bedroom of a state senators 10-year-old daughter.Pena ran unsuccessfully in November against incumbent state Rep. Miguel P. Garcia, the longtime Democrat representing House District 14 in the South Valley. Garcia won by 48 percentage points, or roughly 3,600 votes.After the election, police said, Pena showed up uninvited at the elected officials' homes with what he claimed were documents proving he had won his race. There was no evidence of widespread voter fraud in New Mexico in 2020 or 2022.The shootings began shortly after those conversations.SEE MORE: Calls to protect Congressional members grow in wake of Pelosi attackThis type of radicalism is a threat to our nation and has made its way to our doorstep right here in Albuquerque, New Mexico," Mayor Tim Keller said. But I know we are going to push back, and we will not allow this to cross the threshold.Four men conspired with Pena, who is accused of paying them cash to carry out at least two of the drive-by shootings in stolen vehicles, while Pena pulled the trigger during one of the crimes, Deputy Police Commander Kyle Hartsock said.Detectives identified Pena as their key suspect using a combination of cellphone and vehicle records, witness interviews and bullet casings collected at the lawmakers homes, police said. His arrest came one week after Medina announced they had identified a suspect in the shootings.A lawyer for Pena who could comment on the allegations wasnt listed Monday night in jail records.No one was injured in the shootings, which unfolded amid a rise in threats to members of Congress, school board members, election officials and other government workers around the nation. In Albuquerque, law enforcement has struggled to address back-to-back years of record homicides and persistent gun violence.The shootings began Dec. 4, when eight rounds were fired at the home of Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa. Days later, state Rep. Javier Martinez's home was targeted, followed by a Dec. 11 shooting at the home of Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie OMalley. More than a dozen rounds were fired at her home, police said.The final related shooting, targeting state Sen. Linda Lopez's home, unfolded in the midnight hour of Jan. 3. Police said more than a dozen shots were fired and Lopez said three of the bullets passed through her 10-year-old daughters bedroom.SEE MORE: 2022 Year in Review: Gun ViolenceInvestigators received a break in the case after technology that can detect the sound of gunfire led an officer to Lopez's neighborhood shortly after the shots were fired.The officer found bullet casings matching a handgun found later that morning in a Nissan Maxima registered to Pena. Around 1:30 a.m., about an hour after the shooting at Lopez's home, police stopped the Nissan about 4 miles from the lawmaker's neighborhood.The driver, identified Monday night as Jose Trujillo, was arrested on an outstanding warrant, leading to the discovery of more than 800 fentanyl pills and two firearms in the car, police said.A criminal complaint outlining the exact charges against the former political candidate was expected to be released in the coming days. Additional arrests and charges also were expected, but police declined to elaborate, citing the ongoing investigation.Detectives also were investigating two additional shootings they initially believed could be related to the Pena case: one in the vicinity of New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrezs former campaign office and another at state Sen. Antonio Maestas office. Police on Monday said the shootings do not appear to be connected.The New Mexico Republican Party condemned Pena in a statement Monday night. If Pena is found guilty, he must be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

Invest in elections

While attention is rightfully being paid to a newsworthy start to a new Congress, I’m writing to ensure Nebraskans don’t forget about a major misstep by Democrats in Washington at the end of last year. I’m generally skeptical of federal spending but there are some needs where I find the investment justifiable.

Following the annual appropriations in Congress, where federal funding for national and local programs is hashed out between members, there was a critical $400 million for election infrastructure improvements.

This would land Nebraska election officials several million dollars to make necessary updates to the nuts and bolts of our democracy – staffing, storage for voting equipment, broadband improvements, and even heating and cooling needs. Truly the basics.

Unfortunately, despite widespread support for this funding, Democrats failed to pull through. A mere $75 million was allocated instead – far short of the original number, and far short of what is needed to improve election infrastructure ahead of the 2024 presidential cycle.

Thankfully, Nebraska is represented by level-headed Republican leaders in Washington. And we trust they will do what Democrats couldn’t: support the hard-working election officials who keep our democracy running.

John Northrop, Hastings

Protect our country

It seems to me as I have grown older that the movies, television and other types of media with their woke and political correctness and crude jokes and blasphemous words and innuendos are now accepted as a way of life in our wonderful country of America.

One wonders how much lower our morals will sink. In this country with the motto displayed on both our coins and bills, “In God We Trust,” it is my opinion that we are not trusting God and our currency is on very shaky ground.

As a veteran I hate to see our flag disrespected and those who are guilty of that disrespect are allowed to compete for the USA. What a terrible example they are to the youth who admire their gifts and talents then they feel free to follow their example.

And what about those who died for our flag? And those who are disabled physically, mentally and emotionally, and what about their families? And what about our prisoners of war?

As a retired minister, I wonder if we are afraid to mention sin as the Bible calls it. As ministers we should ask ourselves, “What kind of an example am I?” I am not saying we should be perfect, but our life should be different. Not a holier than thou attitude, but a godly concern for those who are chained by habits that enslave them and those who are broken and have no hope.

It has been said, “Your life speaks so loud I can’t hear a word you are saying.” If God has called you to speak his word, speak it lovingly, passionately, prayerfully and truthfully.

The truth hurts. It burns, but it brings conviction, repentance and restoration. On judgment day ministers will receive the greatest scrutiny, for we are to be representatives of our world now.

During the past Christmas season I have gone to YouTube and enjoyed some oldies, many such as were put together by Charles Dickens and “A Christmas Carol.” There was Washington Irving and his “Legend of Sleepy Hollow” and “Rip VanWinkle” and Frank Capra and “it’s a Wonderful Life.”

Cursing and perversion were conspicuous by their absence.

You can find modern Christian media if you search for it, Not just our children, we all must keep our minds free from being cluttered.

The Bible says, “Finally brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are lovely or of good report, if there be any virtue and if there be any praise, think on these things.” Philippians 4:8.

All is not gloom and doom. God gives us a promise: “If my people, which are called by my name, thall humble themselves and pray, and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” II Chronicles 7:14 The big word is “if.”

Doug DeNeui, Pleasanton

