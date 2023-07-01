Disagree politely

The Tuesday, June 20 issue carried a letter to the editor by Susan Honeyman that expressed many important ideas and situations. I now want to add some of my thoughts. We are all entitled to our own beliefs. However, instead of attempting to tell each other what is right or wrong (depending on who?) let’s return to the old adage, "Live and let live." We can also always choose to agree to disagree politely. As adults let’s be positive role models for every child.

Delaine Uhlman, Kearney

Memorial Day thanks

For 39 years we have been privileged to have the continued support of the citizens of Kearney on Memorial Day weekend. With your help we were able to raise 480 American flags throughout the cemetery and over 1,800 small American flags on the graves of our veterans.

We are extremely grateful for your support and proud to be among the citizens of Kearney helping us honor our veterans.

Our thanks to cemetery director Steve Baye, his family, and his staff at the Kearney Cemetery for the endless hours they spend helping us get ready for Memorial Day. We truly appreciate the help Steve has given us over the last 36 years. We could not do this without them.

We would like to thank the American Legion Post 52 for being our host for this year’s event. Thank you to our Master of Ceremonies William Crosier; our guest speaker, Sen. John Lowe; Robert Fitzgerald for leading us in prayer, the members of the American Legion Post 52 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 759 honor guards, the American Legion Riders and our bugler Michael Osterberg, for being part of the Memorial Day service.

Our thanks to the 1733 Barbershop Chorus who have participated for many years. Our thanks to Buffalo County Accredited Assistant Veterans Service Officer Linda Jones who joined us for the first time this year.

To those individuals who presented a wreath in memory of fallen soldiers, we thank you. We also extend our thanks to Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home as well as O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home for their continued assistance with Memorial Day. We had a tremendous turnout this year to honor our veterans.

If anyone would like to donate a veteran’s casket flag to be presented at next year’s Memorial Day Remembrance, please call either Lori O’Brien at 237-7509 or Gail Mullins at 236-6539.

Lori McCammon O’Brien

Gail McCammon Mullins

Katie McCaslin

Kearney