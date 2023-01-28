Letters to the Editor: Readers discuss CRNA Week, voting rights, guns, more

Medical backbone

These nurses no longer are health care’s greatest secret. That’s why they’re celebrating National CRNA Week.

Every year across the United States, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists administer more than 50 million anesthetics to patients. I am proud to count myself among the nearly 60,000 CRNAs celebrating our profession during National CRNA Week, Jan. 22-28.

During National CRNA Week, nurse anesthetists educate our communities about who we are and what we do – from advocating for transformative wins in health care policy to saving lives and advancing patient care. The profession once known as “health care’s greatest secret” continues to grow with more than 2,400 of these advanced practice providers entering the anesthesia workforce annually.

This year, we reflect on our long history as the first providers of anesthesia since 1863. Nurses first provided anesthesia on the battlefields of the American Civil War. During World War I, nurse anesthetists became the predominant providers of anesthesia care to wounded soldiers on the front lines.

Today, CRNAs have full practice authority in every branch of the military and are the primary providers of anesthesia care to U.S. military personnel as the sole anesthesia providers on forward surgical teams, on the front lines, on navy ships and for aircraft evacuation teams around the globe. CRNAs also deliver anesthesia in traditional hospital surgical suites and obstetrical delivery rooms, critical access hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, Veterans Affairs hospitals and pain management facilities.

Nebraska is a predominately rural state with 62 critical access hospitals where CRNAs provide 100% of anesthesia services. Our skills allow patients to undergo surgery safely and comfortably where they live, forming the backbone of surgical deliveries in our rural communities. We play an essential role for expectant families, allowing first-rate delivery experiences without maternal patients having to travel great distances for obstetrical care.

As members of one of America’s most trusted professions, CRNAs have served on the front lines of patient care from the beginning, and we continue to answer the call to help keep Nebraska patients healthy and safe. Please join me in celebrating National CRNA Week! Visit neana.org to learn more about CRNAs in Nebraska.

Laura Fraynd, DNAP, CRNA

THE AUTHOR is president-elect of the Nebraska Association of Nurse Anesthetists.

Voting rights

Bravo to the Kearney Hub on its Jan. 19 Hub Opinion, “Don’t Take Away Early Voting.” The brilliant comparison between the permit-less carry of guns and the requirement of voter ID is stark, disturbing and revealing.

Apparently, guns are a God-given right while voting is a privilege. That mindset does not portend well for the future of our democracy. In truth, what’s good for the goose is good for the gander. Fortunately, Sen. Jen Day of Legislative District 49 in Omaha has introduced LB675, “The Election Act,” which ensures early voting as well as citizen-friendly ways to conveniently obtain affordable voter ID.

I encourage every voter to contact their state senator and Gov. Jim Pillen and encourage them to support LB675.

Brad Stephan, Kearney

Biblical imposters

As the days of Noah were, so shall also the coming of the son man be. And as He (Jesus) sat upon the mount of olives the disciples came to him privately saying, “Tell us, what shall be the sign of your coming, and the end of the world?”

Matthew 24:3

He tells his disciples, “Many shall come in my name saying ‘I am Christ,’ and shall deceive many.”

Many today tell us “Jesus is not the only way.” He said, “I am the way, the truth and the life. No man comes to the father but by me.”

Chapter 24:7 “For nation shall rise against nation and kingdom against kingdom, and there shall be famine and pestilence (infectious diseases) and earthquakes in different places.”

VS.-9 “Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, shall kill you and you shall be hated of all nations for my name’s sake.”

Check the media and see the slaughter of believers throughout the world. Even here if a believer believes biblical morals you are labeled “bigot, prejudiced or even racist.”

I have been happy that most people through the Christmas season this year said, “Merry Christmas” instead of “Merry Xmas” or “Happy Holidays,” and to this point we still have “In God We Trust” on our coins and bills and in our pledge to the flag, “one nation under God.”

Wasn’t it refreshing to see people kneel to Christ at the various events and pray? Thanks to a young football player who was unashamed of his faith in Christ. This very act reminds me of the Scripture, “If my people who are called by my name shall humble themselves and pray and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and forgive their sins and heal their land.” 2 Chronicles 7:34.

Many of us sensed a “healing” as we as a nation put aside our prejudices and prayed together for one seriously injured football player. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if this healing continued?

Doug DeNeui, Pleasanton

Alzheimer’s concerns

As both a caregiver and the executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter, access to treatments that can change the course of the disease in a meaningful way for people living with early Alzheimer’s is of critical importance to me.

On Jan. 6, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved lecanemab, now known as Leqembi, using the accelerated approval pathway. Based on results from very strong clinical trials, leading Alzheimer’s researchers agree this treatment changes the course of the disease for people with early Alzheimer’s.

But because of the decision the Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services (CMS) has put in place, Medicare will not cover this treatment.

Never before has CMS imposed such drastic barriers to access FDA-approved drugs, especially for people facing a fatal disease.

Just as is true for individuals with every other disease today, people like my father who are living with Alzheimer’s and their doctors should be able to decide if an FDA-approved treatment is right for them and should have it covered by Medicare.

The Alzheimer’s Association has filed a formal request asking CMS to provide full and unrestricted coverage for Alzheimer’s treatments that have been approved by the FDA. Please join me in urging Rep. Adrian Smith to demand CMS take action to ensure individuals living with Alzheimer’s have equitable access to FDA-approved Alzheimer’s treatments. To learn more about how you can join the fight to end Alzheimer’s, visit alzimpact.org.

Sharon Stephens, Omaha

Gun responsibility

Yes, do not take away early voting, but make sure the citizen voter is verified. Like when you purchase a firearm, present a valid ID, complete a very detailed firearm transaction record, then take a background check to be sure the purchaser is not disqualified.

I think the Hub opinion has no idea of the “strings attached” that a law abiding person needs to complete before becoming a firearm owner.

The current Nebraska state voter registration is very secure and the legislature will take proper steps to allow all legal citizens to vote. The idea is to verify that the voter is who they claim to be. Thank God for our constitutional right to vote, own firearms, and free speech.

My opinion, thank you.

Jim Dubas, Kearney