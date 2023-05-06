No more prisons

The April 8 Kearney Hub reported that the Nebraska Legislature's Appropriations Committee has approved $350 million to build a new prison. That is a lot of money. And, large construction projects often come in over budget.

There are, certainly, other, more worthy uses for these finite taxpayer dollars. Building more prisons during times of rising incarceration is like building more cemeteries during times of rising illness — we have given up.

Obviously, we are not doing "something" right to get ourselves to this point. Has the Appropriations Committee researched the reasons for rising incarceration? Has it researched the reasons for our 30.1% recidivism rate (worldpopulationreview.com)?

Instead of incarceration, does the Committee know how many current and future non-violent criminals could be effectively and efficiently managed and rehabilitated through home (or group home) arrest, coupled with work/study release?

We have the technology to keep track of these folks 24 hours a day. Building more prisons is so 20th century; instead, Nebraska should become a laboratory for 21st-century correctional management strategies.

On to a different issue, I applaud the Kearney Hub for bringing diverse voices to its Opinion page, but it is equally important for readers to know what constituency the voice represents.

On April 5, readers were provided a commentary titled, “Call truce in cold war at fed HHS,” authored by a staff member of an organization called Patients Rising.

A quick review of their webpage would inform readers this organization is funded by the pharmaceutical industry. We all appreciate the important role medications play in our health and well-being, but this information should have been included in the author’s biography at the end of the commentary.

Brad Stephan, Kearney

Brandt's disregard

I’m unapologetically one of those working on the recall of David Brandt. I have attended several of the KPS Board meetings. I keep notes — a lot of them. I’m known to re-watch the meetings on video to make sure I heard something correctly.

It’s not about Brandt's voting record. It is about his disregard and disrespect to his colleagues on the board, the order/protocol of the meetings, the many constituents that have attended meeting after meeting and given up other plans to be there due to the importance of the meetings — to be heard as well as his not being on track with what is going on in the meetings.

I did not always agree with former KPS Board member Alex Straatmann just as I don't always agree with Brandt. However, I have great respect for a man that not only stands by his commitment to serve his country but also respects his unpaid office on the school board to attend every meeting he can by video meeting and participate in those meetings.

Brandt has had many times of attending his children's activities. He could have respected his office, his colleagues and the protocol of the meeting by being excused instead of just walking out of the meeting, coming back over two hours later and voting with not being up to speed on what was going on with the issue at hand. After he voted he then asked if they would have the opportunity to then vote on the other option.

If he would have stayed at the meeting, he would have known the answer to that question. Just because one has an unpaid elected office does not mean that one can disrespect that office, colleagues, constituents and the protocols of the office.

Kathy Adams, Kearney

Sustainable beef

Ranchers are committed to raising beef sustainably. With Earth Day near, sustainability is top-of-mind with consumers, and beef farmers and ranchers are no different. I am proud of the high-quality beef I produce for consumers at Wilson Flying Diamond Ranch, but I can’t do that without caring for the land.

For 135 years, our ranch has focused on synergy between land and livestock, as that is the key to our operation's success. At the forefront of that is understanding how management practices and tools that we can implement allow us to improve the quality of the environment.

Whether planting trees, managing water quality, providing wildlife habitat, or monitoring range conditions, these all help make us sustainable for future generations.

Ranchers are the original conservationists, and we will continue to recognize the importance of conserving our natural resources and native lands. This type of ingenuity and resourcefulness is practiced by farmers and ranchers all over the country.

As ranchers, we are committed to continuous improvement. We are always looking for new ways to preserve natural resources so we can pass the land down to future generations and continue producing the beef consumers know and love.

Jaclyn Wilson, Lakeside

Why recall Brandt?

After speaking with a neighbor, I feel a need to make the reasons behind the recall of David Brandt clear. The original premise given for recall was too long to meet the 60-word maximum.

This is not personal; it is strictly business. This is political, but not in the way that you think. Brandt is not being recalled because of parenting choices, but because of his political maneuvers to subvert the will of the people. Both left and right spoke in favor of Version A, which protects fairness and girls’ sports.

The building was full of constituents with over 45 speakers, and the school board members all expressed they had received overwhelming public feedback in favor of Version A.

Brandt spit in the face of his constituents who had made sacrifices to address the board that night. He didn’t listen to them because he didn’t need to. He admitted he’d already made up his mind to vote for allowing biological boys to be able to play on girls’ teams. He also later admitted in email responses to parents that he needed to do some research on the topic.

It’s become very clear that this school board member needs to be removed because he stopped doing what he swore an oath to do — represent the will of the people.

Brandt had a scheduling conflict. That happens. But during that time, he missed public comments and even his fellow board members’ pre-vote discussions. He returned just in time to cast a vote, remarking that there was no hurry and that they should consider tabling the item.

But then when appropriate, he didn’t table it. He should have abstained given that he had not listened to public comments and was without enough information to make an informed decision.

Brooke Ritter, Kearney

Leaving Nebraska?

The impact of LB 626 will be far greater than just limiting abortion access. The fall of Roe v. Wade has demonstrated the harm that abortion bans have on health care access.

As a young woman, 23, living in Nebraska, I cannot see myself living here if LB 626 is implemented. My abortion allowed me to continue my education to become the nurse I am today.

I cannot live in Nebraska if I am not allowed to make medical decisions with my doctor without a Nebraska legislator feeling the right to determine what happens with my uterus.

As an American, I support everyone’s right to believe in God and follow a religion, but I do not support religion being evidence to determine what happens with my body. God is not evidence for debate and should not be utilized to implement laws in Nebraska.

Our senators are failing us and Nebraska due to their inability to separate their religion and beliefs from their job. It is embarrassing to watch our legislators blatantly disregard evidence, their duty and the Constitution.

Our senators have decided to ignore the separation of church and state and try to indoctrinate and enforce their religion on our bodies and undermine medical providers. I will not have children in a state that values my ability to breed over my skills and education.

I will strongly consider moving out of Nebraska, and I will not be the only young person to consider not calling Nebraska home.

Hayley Hilker, Fremont

Step back, rethink

The Nebraska Power Review Board denied CNPPID’s petition to merge with Dawson Public Power District because of an issue with the charter amendment regarding the purchase of bonds.

Central and Dawson said they plan to amend the charter and refile the merger petition. But, I say now is the time to step back and reconsider this historical decision.

Central has successfully managed its resources for more than 80 years and will have no benefit from the merger.

Since the October vote to merge, the boards of the Tri-Basin NRD and the Central District Water Users have voted to oppose the merger. And, we have formed a group of more than 100 area farmers, business owners and landowners called Citizens Opposed to the Merger, which has raised funds, hired lawyers and spent countless hours to keep local control of water by getting this merger stopped.

I am disappointed that Central did not take the time to listen to the people it serves before immediately saying it would refile an amended petition.

This is an opportunity for Central to reengage with the Central District Water Users, to reengage with Tri Basin NRD and its constituents and either address their concerns about the merger or discontinue the merger discussions and instead accomplish the merger benefits through contracts that are flexible and don’t require a permanent change in board representation.

Ed Schrock, Elm Creek

Merger will fail

The Nebraska Power Review Board denied the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s Charter Amendment to merge with the Dawson Public Power District because it failed to meet a technical requirement of Nebraska law.

The failure is fixable by the districts. Though if fixed and refiled, it doesn’t mean the Power Review Board would approve the application on its merits.

In effect, the decision puts us back to the drawing board and, as someone opposed to the merger, I hope Central uses this reset as an opportunity to explore ways to be progressive and impactful that do not require a change in political control of Central.

For example, Central can sell electricity to Dawson by a contract. It does not need to merge with Dawson to sell electricity to Dawson. If Central truly wants to get into the retail electrical business, Central should study the pros and cons of merging with municipal electrical systems located within the chartered territory.

On the irrigation side, Central’s surface water irrigation system was designed and built before rural electrification, groundwater wells, pivot and drip irrigation systems, etc.. Central, working with its partner the Tri Basin NRD, should try to reimagine Central’s surface water delivery irrigation system based on the technology of today and the future. The question is, if you were to build Central’s surface water delivery system today, how would you design and operate it so that the Tri Counties can continue to be a world leader in sustainable irrigated agriculture. All of these items are exciting opportunities that Central can pursue without merging with Dawson.

Robert McCormick, Holdrege

Mental health month

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Did you know 1 in 5 Nebraskans will experience a mental health condition in any given year? That in Nebraska, suicide is the second leading cause of death for 10- to 24-year-olds? Nationally, the average delay between symptom onset and treatment for a mental illness is 11 years? But, did you also know that treatment works and people who experience mental illness and addictions can and do live happy, healthy, productive lives!

During Mental Health Awareness Month, we can normalize the conversation regarding mental illness and addictions. When we ask someone, “How are you doing?” and they are brave enough to tell you they are struggling with anxiety, depression, or a serious and persistent mental illness we don’t have to feel uncomfortable.

Our response can be the same one we give if someone tells you they are dealing with high blood pressure, diabetes, or cancer. We can express concern, ask them what they need and offer support.

Education is key to understanding.

If you have questions about mental illness there are resources and people who can help.

Check with your personal doctor, go online to trusted sources such as the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, National Alliance on Mental Illness, and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to name a few. If you or someone you care about is dealing with a crisis, call, or text 988. Highly trained professionals are available 24/7 to provide help for individuals experiencing suicidal, substance use, and/or mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress.

Let’s take what we learn this month and make every month one where we are aware of our mental health. There is no health without mental health.

Annette Dubas, Fullerton

THE AUTHOR is executive director of the Nebraska Association of Behavioral Health Organizations.