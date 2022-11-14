 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letters to the Editor: Readers discuss American Education Week, democracy and more

Letters to the Editor Photo

Readers can email letters to letters@kearneyhub.com; mail to Kearney Hub Letters, P.O. Box 1888, Kearney, NE 68848; or deliver to 13 E. 22nd St., Kearney.

 Mike Konz

In Arizona, where election results in 2020 were close and contested, they say they're protecting the vote. But some voters in Arizona say these ballot box watchers are intimidating them. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs told Newsy about six reports of alleged voter intimidation in Maricopa County in the last few days. 

Thanks, HMS staff

The third week of November is American Education Week. This is a week when we honor and pay tribute to all staff in school systems across the nation. On behalf of the students of Horizon Middle School, the Student Council members would like to give a shout out to the staff at HMS. Our staff works hard every day to help the students at Horizon feel welcome and successful.

The staff at Horizon goes above and beyond to implement engaging lessons while building positive relationships with their students. We want to let them know that their time and effort has not gone unnoticed. We appreciate their dedication. In addition, on a daily basis, the staff encourages each student to live their lives the “JAG” way.

They not only promote respect, responsibility, safety and kindness, they model it for us a well.

We salute our staff members and we hope the community will as well.

HMS Student Council members

Democracy at work

Election Day, Nov. 8, I was honored to serve as a nonpartisan election observer for Civic Nebraska in Buffalo County.

From the Civic Nebraska website: “Civic Nebraska deploys nonpartisan election observers across Nebraska during every statewide election and in select municipal elections. Election protectors are our boots on the ground, monitoring polling places to ensure elections are open, accessible, and efficient, and then sharing their observations back with us so we can continue to improve our elections.”

With this charge in mind, I visited five precincts located in Kearney.

I introduced myself and sat as unobtrusively as possible for up to an hour observing the workings of each precinct. I wrote notes and reported any potential issues to the Civic Nebraska team.

Yes, there were a couple of bumps. Happily these issues were immediately addressed by the appropriate persons, and I moved on with my day.

What I reported as observations included: poll workers greeting voters; poll workers problem solving to ensure that every eligible voter could vote in the appropriate manner or at the correct location; directing voters to the correct precinct; assisting those who needed accommodation; providing provisional ballots; thanking voters for voting; and, best of all, having FUN!

This is democracy at work: Citizens exercising their right to vote and poll workers accommodating that exercise.

I invite you to become part of the process. Serve as a poll worker for your county or as a poll observer for your party or Civic Nebraska.

For more on the work of Civic Nebraska, visit www.civicnebraska.org.

Cindy Houlden, Kearney

‘Pray for them’

I’m getting tired of the LGBTQ trying to stuff homosexuality down our throats. I can’t accept homosexuality because God doesn’t accept it.

I still love the people, just not what they are doing. It’s a sin.

And if you want to know the real truth, check out Romans 1:24-32 and 1 Cor: 6:9-11.

Most homosexuals don’t want to hear the truth so we need to keep praying for them. So if they choose to disobey God that’s their choice.

Janette Nielsen, Kearney

