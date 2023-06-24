Know what to do

I know that receiving an Alzheimer’s diagnosis is never easy - it’s life-changing, but knowing what to do in its aftermath can be equally challenging. While there is no one right response to a diagnosis, there are steps individuals can take to come to terms with the diagnosis, face the challenges and move forward.

This June, during Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, the Alzheimer’s Association is offering steps recently diagnosed individuals can take following an Alzheimer’s or dementia diagnosis.

Firstly, take care of your emotional needs. Coming to terms with a diagnosis and the emotions that come with it may help an individual accept the diagnosis and discover new ways to live a positive and fulfilling life. When working through feelings, individuals can try a combination of approaches including writing down thoughts and feelings about the diagnosis, and sharing feelings with close family and friends, speaking openly and honestly.

Secondly, know that you are not alone. People living with early-stage Alzheimer's often share one of the most important lessons they learned following their diagnosis was the need to be proactive in educating themselves and finding support. This can help put your own experiences of living with the disease in perspective, and provide support and encouragement necessary to move beyond the diagnosis. Two good places to start: Join a support group or our online community, ALZConnected.

Lastly, ask your doctor questions. After receiving a diagnosis, it's normal to leave the doctor's office unsure of what questions to ask. Here are some initial questions to consider: How will the disease progress? What treatment options are available? What clinical trials are available?

To learn more about Alzheimer’s or other related dementia or resources that can help individuals and their families, visit alz.org or call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.

Angel Horton Frank, Papillion

THE AUTHOR is the director of communications for the Alzheimer's Association.

We miss you, Kelcey

June 17 marked 15 yrs since my niece Kelcey Fike was murdered in Kearney, and still the person responsible has not been arrested and held accountable. I'm painfully aware after all these years that this will probably remain an unsolved case, but that won't stop me from reminding people that her life was stolen from her and her family and she deserve justice. Luv ya Kelc.

Ginger Brewer, Omaha

Extreme changes

Deep disappointment was the terrible response as I read of your extreme changes for Hub operations. Many of us elderly people are experiencing the loss of physical abilities and mobility, but still look forward to knowing what is happening in the community and surrounding areas that are close and current.

My days have always begun with a daily newspaper of national and area news, but the highlight of my day was the daily arrival of the Kearney Hub. I read the front page obituary report first to alert me of possible memorial services I may need to acknowledge. A several day gap has resulted in missing events of friends. Then every page is read so I’m aware of the community around me.

Willfully overlooked by the news industry is the unfortunate fact that many senior citizens no longer understand or are able to access digital news or are even able to have internet, computers or devices. Many of us are “technologically challenged” by the tech world’s rapidly changing vocabulary using tech words and abbreviations.

Have mercy on those who still depend on the written word in words we understand and need to keep our minds sharp and processing the world around us.

Instead of our world progressing, we are degressing in many ways from six to seven days of news to three days per week of print.

Your offices no longer are accessible, and as last week’s happening of missing my paid-up Friday paper, I was unable to report the omission until three days later (Monday) and never received a copy.

For those who can receive digital and are still able to read very small print, they are fortunate. For myself, I like to graze through the entire paper, then go back to more thoroughly read each article. The comforting pleasure of daily news is gone.

Carol Roth, Kearney