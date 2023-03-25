Not politician's choice

I am usually angry after I read an editorial from state Sen. Tom Brewer in the Kearney Hub. We just aren’t on the same page. But after reading his editorial stating “Majority Oppose Abortion,” I had to write out my thoughts.

First, according to most every poll I have seen, the majority of Americans are pro-choice. According to Pew Research Center as of June, 2022, 61% of Americans think abortion should be legal in most cases.

According to Gallop Polls as of May 2022, 35% of Americans say abortion should be legal under any circumstance, and 50% under certain circumstances. According to the NPR/Ipsos poll as of January 2023, 3 in 5 Americans believe abortion should be legal in most or all cases. Please, look it up for yourself, Mr. Brewer.

Second, you know that women should have a choice, and you state it a few times in your writing, although you cover it up with “state’s rights.” Your statement, "Should it be the choice of the people and their state legislatures, or should it be the federal creature lording over the people with nationwide rules they have no constitutional authority to make?"

You stated it again here: "Overturning this flawed decision and returning the power to the people to decide for themselves is the very essence of our democratically elected constitutional republic."

OK, Roe v. Wade guaranteed the right for women to decide for themselves in this democratically elected constitutional republic. You, Mr. Brewer, and many other state legislators, are trying to take women’s rights away and make them government decisions. In this case, state governments are more restricting than the federal government.

Even before Roe v. Wade was overturned, the federal government never “lorded over people,” forcing women to get abortions. It was a choice. If you don’t want to terminate your pregnancy, then don’t. It was a woman’s choice, not the government’s.

I know you say “killing unborn children is evil.” Well, no one wants to kill babies. However, women deserve to have essential health care in cases that could save their lives, and it shouldn’t matter to their state politician what choice her and her health care provider make.

Tammie Berck, Kearney

Veterans’ prison blues

Letter to concerned citizens of Nebraska:

When the members of the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home were given a tour of the facility before committing to becoming members, we were told and shown the kitchen areas (of which there are 15) with KitchenAide induction ranges, dishwashers, side-by-side refrigerators, Bunn drip coffee makers (with no hot plate), microwaves, lunch meats, cheeses, puddings, fruit cups, ice cream cups and bars, breads, snacks, dry cereals, milk and juices, ice water and hot tea for “us” to help ourselves at any time, night or day, just like home.

We also were shown the small dormitory type refrigerators that are in each of the rooms.

After seeing so many good things people committed to moving in and becoming members. We had eggs cooked to order right on the induction ranges in front of us (remember there are 15) until after the pandemic started in early 2020.

Now we are told we will “never ever” have eggs cooked to order again.

So here set 15 induction ranges (which have set idle for three years already) that now will set idle forever.

Now in 2023 all of a sudden the maintenance people came and installed half doors with combination locks on the entrance to the kitchen area. We were told we no longer can go into the kitchen area. We were to push our call button and HOPE somebody showed up to get what we wanted or needed. Then the home installed this coffee machine that is a percentage of instant coffee mixed with a maximum temperature of 140 degrees!

Next, maintenance changed the combination locks on the half doors to a stronger one and now it is on both sides of the doors. The CNAs or nurses have to enter the combination to go to the kitchen area and again to come out. This is dumb. Thirty locks on 15 doors and each door has a different combination.

Next the microwaves were removed because someone got burned. (They claim it was a member. Why wasn’t the half door closed where this happened?

We must ask for a snack, juice, milk, coffee, hot tea or a pre-made soggy bread sandwich, just like we are little kids under our parents’ care. We have been told a new member coming in will not get a refrigerator, and the members who have one when it breaks will not get a replacement, nor can we or our families buy them.

Nowhere does it say in the words, “Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home” that this is a nursing home!

Most of the people in Foxtrot and Echo are of sound mind and know how to operate microwaves, and get our own juice and snacks, milk, etc.

If we had known we were going to be treated like this we never would have committed to becoming a member.

We are veterans who fought for our freedom (mine and yours) and the protection of the U.S. Constitution. The federal government and the VA are treating us like little kids and convicts. We should have orange jump suits with “CNVP” (Central Nebraska Veterans’ Prison) on the back. It is like we are being punished for what we have done for this country.

It is no wonder why the suicide rate is so high for veterans when the government and the VA are treating us the way they are.

We are asking for help. Please make the federal government and VA back off. Thank you for your time and for reading this letter.

Dennis Jay and 11 other CNVH members