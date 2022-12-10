 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letters to the Editor: Overturn Constitution?

Some Republican lawmakers on Sunday sharply criticized former President Donald Trump over his social media post calling for the U.S. Constitution to be "terminated." "I vehemently disagree with the statement Trump has made," said Rep Mike Turner. On Saturday, the former president falsely claimed in a post on Truth Social that big tech companies and the Democratic National Committee committed "massive fraud" in the 2020 election and called for the termination of the Constitution in order to overturn the election results. Trump's post came after Twitter owner Elon Musk released internal documents on the platform's decision to limit access to a news story about Hunter Biden's laptop just 3 weeks before the election. Ohio Republican Congressman Mike Turner warned that Trump's claims could hurt him in the 2024 election. 

Last week former president Donald Trump wrote on his social media channel Truth Social that we should terminate the Constitution and reinstall him as president.

As constitutional conservatives, I’m certain that Sen. Deb Fischer, Sen. Ben Sasse, and Rep. Adrian Smith are as outraged by this as I am. I look forward to hearing public statements from all of them condemning these remarks.

We cannot have major party political candidates advocating overturning the Constitution of the United States of America.

Ralph E. Hanson, Kearney

