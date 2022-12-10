Letters to the Editor: Overturn Constitution?

Last week former president Donald Trump wrote on his social media channel Truth Social that we should terminate the Constitution and reinstall him as president.
As constitutional conservatives, I’m certain that Sen. Deb Fischer, Sen. Ben Sasse, and Rep. Adrian Smith are as outraged by this as I am. I look forward to hearing public statements from all of them condemning these remarks.
We cannot have major party political candidates advocating overturning the Constitution of the United States of America.
The federal government’s child tax credit just had its 25th anniversary, but not everyone is celebrating. Some conservatives think it’s a runaway entitlement program. A few on the left would rather redirect the money elsewhere. Advocates, meanwhile, want to expand it — but don’t agree on how.
As this session of Congress winds down, it’s important to note its many achievements. The current Congress passed a bipartisan infrastructure package, bipartisan anti-gun violence reform and a COVID relief package. It made historic investments in climate change and health care while holding the former president accountable by exposing the truth behind the Jan. 6 insurrection.
A looming national rail strike was narrowly averted, after the Senate voted 80-15 to impose a bargaining agreement on intransigent unions. Brokered by the Biden administration, the deal includes an extra paid day off, along with a 24% pay raise through 2024. Eight of the 12 rail unions ratified it, but four voted it down.