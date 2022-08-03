 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Medication program needs a few tweaks

Since its initial passage in 1992, the 340B program has expanded immensely. To ensure that the benefits are still going to the patients who need them, Congress should exercise its oversight and make a few tweaks. The 340B program requires drug manufacturers to provide deep discounts on medications to eligible hospitals and clinics, such as those that treat uninsured and low-income patients.

When those clinics bill Medicare, they are allowed to retain the balance of the drug costs as a way to pay for their charity care. The program has been incredibly successful and is the second largest federal prescription drug program; however, the concern is that the growth has expanded the coverage far beyond the low-income patients it was initially meant to help.

To maintain a strong and focused 340B program, Congress should make a few simple changes to ensure that it continues to be successful for years to come. Clearly defining who qualifies as a 340B patient and improving accountability by requiring that all 340B entities report any revenue generated by the program would ensure that those who need the program most are seeing the benefits from it.

Lisa Sinsel, Minden

EDITOR’S NOTE: The author is executive director of the Nebraska Kidney Association.

