Letter: ‘No’ to sexual deviants at University of Nebraska

As a recipient of three degrees at UNL, I have loved the University of Nebraska — Big Red — for well over 40 years. In that love, I feel led to express my deep sadness and disappointment to see that “Dear Old Nebraska U” is promoting and inviting the segment of our society called LGBTQ — the politically correct term for homosexual sexual deviation — to join a university universally known to stand not just for excellent undergraduate and post graduate education, but also to reflect and appeal to Midwestern families who are the bulwark of traditional family values as well as the primary source of student enrollment.

Like countless Nebraskans with teenagers, my parents labored faithfully and tirelessly in Kearney to make it possible for me to be able to receive a college education at a university where leaders publicly reflected — not rejected — traditionally accepted morality. My parents knew that life choices were mine to make based on family background, sound education and on the leadership of God, not on institutional leadership that supports beliefs rejecting God.

Homosexuality, or, again, its harmless-sounding official designation LGBTQ, is totally rejected by God in Scripture, reflecting the basis of our national motto “in God we trust.” Yes, the university should not openly promote and teach moral beliefs that may be God inspired — but similarly the university should not publicly support deviation from traditionally accepted societal behavior that happens also to reflect deviation from biblically accepted behavior.

Now is the time for NU President Ted Carter and for the Board of Regents to demonstrate courageous leadership that will bring the Nebraska institutions — including the University of Nebraska at Kearney — back into traditional focus and in line with historic Nebraska values that have been the foundation of great educational success.

Diversity should be based on race, birth gender and individual equality, not sexual deviation. It’s time to abolish the Pride Alumni Network and the Diversity Czar, as they extend to the LGBTQ.

Dr. Duane Victor Keilstrup, Arlington, Texas

Pardon for nation’s sake

I believe Donald Trump has posed — and continues to pose — the greatest threat our democracy has ever faced. However, I agree with Thursday’s editorial, “Pardon Trump for the nation’s sake,” by David McGrath.

I endorse pardoning Trump, but do so with major caveats. In order to receive the pardon, he must agree to the following restrictions: He must not participate in any election or campaigning in any way, except by his personal voting. This would include public statements or writings about politics, endorsements, appearances at political events and comments on any past elections.

Failure to adhere to these would make the pardon null and void.

Stephen Lewis, Kearney

Bible clear about life’s start

I am very heartened to see there are still enough freedom-loving legislators in our Unicameral to ensure that a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions is not further eroded by authoritarian state law.

The saddest part, even though the First Amendment expressly prohibits laws based on religion, these autocratic state laws and U.S. Supreme Court rulings are done in the name of Christianity, even though Christ did not say one word about abortion.

The Holy Bible itself is very clear that life does not begin at conception, but at birth: “Then the Lord God formed a man from the dust of the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and the man became a living being.” (Genesis 2:7). Adam’s body was fully formed, but he was not a living being until his first breath.

We see the exact same explanation in Job 33:4, “The Spirit of God has made me; the breath of the Almighty gives me life.”

These two verses explain the fetus does not have a soul until its first breath and, therefore, does not enjoy the rights of personhood. However, if an aborted fetus begins to breathe on its own, then he or she should immediately be granted all the rights and privileges of personhood.

Brad Stephan, Kearney

Babies’ rights

I just read where Kansas voters rejected the constitutional amendment on abortion. The writer states that “most importantly, it was a victory for women.” Since when is death a victory over life?

Does anyone ever notice that the words baby, or human life, are never mentioned in any article or discussion about abortion? The writer even claims that the right to an abortion is an inalienable right. The Kansas constitution says that “All men are possessed of equal and inalienable natural rights, among which are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” Abortion is never mentioned.

Wait, haven’t we heard something like this before? Of course we have, it’s in the Declaration of Independence. It says, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

Abortion is not mentioned.

Do you notice a difference between the two phrases? The first, according to the writer, means that women have a right to abortion. Which is not mentioned anywhere in the Constitution. Scientists have proven, without any doubt, that life begins at fertilization, and at that point whether just a group of cells, an embryo, a zygote or anything else you wish to call it, it is a human being. The second phrase means that all men have these rights, even a human being in the womb. This conclusion is also supported by the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.

It’s time we change the narrative from women’s rights to the rights of the human being in the womb. Abortion should not be about the killing of an unwanted human being, but protecting the human life in the womb.

Larry Johnson, Pleasanton

Backpack support

On behalf of the Dobytown Kiwanis Backpack Program, we thank you, Kearney, for your loyal support last week in stuffing and distributing 1,160 backpacks and supplies for school age children in our area.

The response from the community to donate supplies around town, from Stuff-the-Bus, local businesses and hospitals was tremendous!

Also, a special thank you to United Way of the Kearney Area and all the other organizations who graciously assisted, as they have in the many years past. We couldn’t do it without you!

Peggy Braden, Kearney