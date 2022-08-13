Letter: Husker U needs courageous leaders

As a recipient of three degrees at UNL, I have loved the University of Nebraska — Big Red — for well over 40 years. In that love, I feel led to express my deep sadness and disappointment to see that “Dear Old Nebraska U” is promoting and inviting the segment of our society called LGBTQ — the politically correct term for homosexual sexual deviation — to join a university universally known to stand not just for excellent undergraduate and post graduate education, but also to reflect and appeal to Midwestern families who are the bulwark of traditional family values as well as the primary source of student enrollment.

Like countless Nebraskans with teenagers, my parents labored faithfully and tirelessly in Kearney to make it possible for me to be able to receive a college education at a university where leaders publicly reflected — not rejected — traditionally accepted morality. My parents knew that life choices were mine to make based on family background, sound education and on the leadership of God, not on institutional leadership that supports beliefs rejecting God.

Homosexuality, or, again, its harmless-sounding official designation LGBTQ, is totally rejected by God in Scripture, reflecting the basis of our national motto “in God we trust.” Yes, the university should not openly promote and teach moral beliefs that may be God inspired — but similarly the university should not publicly support deviation from traditionally accepted societal behavior that happens also to reflect deviation from biblically accepted behavior.

Now is the time for NU President Ted Carter and for the Board of Regents to demonstrate courageous leadership that will bring the Nebraska institutions — including the University of Nebraska at Kearney — back into traditional focus and in line with historic Nebraska values that have been the foundation of great educational success.

Diversity should be based on race, birth gender and individual equality, not sexual deviation. It’s time to abolish the Pride Alumni Network and the Diversity Czar, as they extend to the LGBTQ.

Dr. Duane Victor Keilstrup, Arlington, Texas

Pardon for nation’s sake

I believe Donald Trump has posed — and continues to pose — the greatest threat our democracy has ever faced. However, I agree with Thursday’s editorial, “Pardon Trump for the nation’s sake,” by David McGrath.

I endorse pardoning Trump, but do so with major caveats. In order to receive the pardon, he must agree to the following restrictions: He must not participate in any election or campaigning in any way, except by his personal voting. This would include public statements or writings about politics, endorsements, appearances at political events and comments on any past elections.

Failure to adhere to these would make the pardon null and void.

Stephen Lewis, Kearney

Bible clear about life’s start

I am very heartened to see there are still enough freedom-loving legislators in our Unicameral to ensure that a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions is not further eroded by authoritarian state law.

The saddest part, even though the First Amendment expressly prohibits laws based on religion, these autocratic state laws and U.S. Supreme Court rulings are done in the name of Christianity, even though Christ did not say one word about abortion.

The Holy Bible itself is very clear that life does not begin at conception, but at birth: “Then the Lord God formed a man from the dust of the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and the man became a living being.” (Genesis 2:7). Adam’s body was fully formed, but he was not a living being until his first breath.

We see the exact same explanation in Job 33:4, “The Spirit of God has made me; the breath of the Almighty gives me life.”

These two verses explain the fetus does not have a soul until its first breath and, therefore, does not enjoy the rights of personhood. However, if an aborted fetus begins to breathe on its own, then he or she should immediately be granted all the rights and privileges of personhood.

Brad Stephan, Kearney