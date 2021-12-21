Let’s settle what we’re debating

The Omaha World-Herald guest editorial — “University plans are not against America, Dec. 13 — was a historical, condescending and obscurantist. To wit: There is a real conflict over first principles and visions raised by UNL’s new “Journey for Anti-Racism and Racial Equity” program. If philosophy is indeed a battle against the bewitchment of our intelligence by means of language, we should clarify what we’re squabbling about.

Our Founding Fathers deployed the advantages of an 18th century education well. They were steeped in classical learning, natural law theory, British empiricism and Scottish common-sense philosophy. They adhered to the liberal creed that equal opportunity in a meritocratic society is equity instantiated. Aristotle — “The worst form of inequality is to make unequal things equal.” — and Seneca — “The fairness of a law does not consist in its effect being felt by all alike, but in its having been laid down for all alike.” — inspired the Founders to establish a republic of virtue. African-Americans from Frederick Douglass to Martin Luther King Jr. to the sizable number of African-Americans who voted against reinstituting race based affirmative action in California in 2020, subscribed to our founding principles. Dr. King used the word equality once and freedom 20 times in his “I Have a Dream” speech.