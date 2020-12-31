 Skip to main content
Let’s keep notices in newspapers where they do keep us informed

Editor's Note

Why in print?

Public notices in print are easily accessed by anyone, notarized and cannot be altered.

Public notice requirements are inscribed in Nebraska statutes. Good government is the reason why. Notices ensure Nebraskans an opportunity to track what’s happening in the assorted governmental entities that serve them, including city hall and the county courthouse.

Notices also are an invitation to participate in government by attending important public meetings.

It is essential that the people in charge of government are open and accountable because so many areas of our lives are touched by what they do — or don’t do.

Public notices — published in newspapers — are an integral part of good government.

Citizens’ responsibility and right to keep watch over government seems so undeniable, yet it’s not in some states.

Shrinking budgets in California prompted the governor to declare that no governing entities had to pay for their notices in newspapers.

In recent years, Indiana air-quality ofﬁcials decided to no longer publish meeting notices. In their rush to help hurricane victims, federal ofﬁcials didn’t publish notices calling for competitive bids on emergency shelters. As a result, they bought units that were prohibitively expensive and, in some cases, built with toxic materials. Will similar public notice mistakes return to haunt recovery efforts for future hurricanes? They could if ofﬁcials place a low priority on open government, believe that nobody’s watching or cares, and that they can get away with being less careful, less honest and less open.

Nebraskans mostly have been spared from attempts to remove public notices from newspapers. That’s because our ofﬁcials understand that public notices invite participation. People want to know when there’s a rezoning request pending on an empty lot down the street or how government spending might affect taxes. These issues and many others have a direct effect on their lives.

Printed notices are a key tool for accountability and participation — despite some ofﬁcials’ claims that, when budgets are tight, traditional notices are too expensive.

