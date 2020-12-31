Let’s keep notices in newspapers where they do keep us informed

Public notice requirements are inscribed in Nebraska statutes. Good government is the reason why. Notices ensure Nebraskans an opportunity to track what’s happening in the assorted governmental entities that serve them, including city hall and the county courthouse.

Notices also are an invitation to participate in government by attending important public meetings.

It is essential that the people in charge of government are open and accountable because so many areas of our lives are touched by what they do — or don’t do.

Public notices — published in newspapers — are an integral part of good government.

Citizens’ responsibility and right to keep watch over government seems so undeniable, yet it’s not in some states.

Shrinking budgets in California prompted the governor to declare that no governing entities had to pay for their notices in newspapers.