Let’s keep climate bill moving

Great news! The U.S. Senate just passed the Growing Climate Solutions Act with only eight senators voting no. Both of Nebraska’s senators, Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse, voted for this bill with Fischer being a long-term co-sponsor

The Growing Climate Solutions Act would require the U.S. Department of Agriculture to establish a program to help the agricultural sector gain access to revenue from voluntary greenhouse gas offset credit markets. Access to carbon offsets would pay farmers and ranchers for keeping carbon in the soil while also improving the soil.

Farmers could get paid for the good soil practices they already do like strip and no-till, cover crops, crop rotations and good pasture management. Passage of this bill would be a big win for Nebraska’s ag economy. This bill has had strong support from the Farm Bureau and the Farmer’s Union as well as conservation groups such as Audubon and the Nature Conservancy

Climate change is real. It’s here. It’s getting worse. However, we can do something about it. Urge your organizations to support this bill and lobby their representatives.Two of Nebraska’s three members in the U.S. House of Representatives — Jeff Fortenberry and Don Bacon — are co-sponsors of the bill in the House. Thank them and encourage a vote in the House soon.