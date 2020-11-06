Let our nation’s healing begin

This is a song by Pete Seeger made popular in the 1960s by the Byrds.
“Turn, Turn, Turn” was adapted entirely from the Book of Ecclesiastes in the Bible (with the exception of the last line).
It was made popular in the 1960s during another period of trying times.
“Turn, turn, turn”
To everything — turn, turn, turn
There is a season — turn, turn, turn
And a time to every purpose under heaven
A time to be born, a time to die
A time to plant, a time to reap
A time to kill, a time to heal
A time to laugh, a time to weep
A time to build up, a time to break down
A time to dance, a time to mourn
A time to cast away stones
A time to gather stones together
A time of love, a time of hate
A time of war, a time of peace
A time you may embrace
A time to refrain from embracing
A time to gain, a time to lose
A time to rend, a time to sew
A time for love, a time for hate
A time for peace, I swear it’s not too late!
We have voted, and the results are being counted. But it is not too soon to start our healing. I think this song could serve as an anthem. We now need to have a time of love and peace and repair, and I hope it’s not too late.
Robert Miller, Kearney
