The Nebraska Legislature’s nonpartisan unicameral design is culturally, politically, and historically significant to the state of Nebraska and provides an invaluable contribution to the study of legislative bodies both nationally and around the world.

But after the 2023 session, the legislative process is clearly under tremendous strain — a challenging pattern that has been emerging since term-limits took effect in 2009.

In 2000, the total average number of cloture votes per biennial session in the Nebraska Legislature (these are the votes used to end a filibuster and move legislation forward) was 5. When term-limits began impacting lawmakers in 2009, that average sat at 7. Now, after the 2023 session, the overall average number of cloture votes per session number is 17— a 143% increase since the implementation of term-limits.

To drill down further: a staggering two-thirds of all cloture votes have occurred since 2015. Even discounting the most recent session's record-breaking numbers, this figure still stands at nearly 60%. This means that, except for a few returning lawmakers, most of our state lawmakers have only ever experienced a legislative process dominated by the heavy use of filibusters and cloture votes.

This is a concerning trend. It's changed how we make laws in Nebraska, often sidelining constructive debate in favor of obstruction. Moreover, it subverts majority rule, a fundamental principle of democratic lawmaking.

Our most recent session saw an astounding 59 cloture votes. This figure represents a staggering 20% of all cloture motions ever filed in the Unicameral since the rule was adopted in 1992. And this Legislature still has a 60-day session yet to go.

This is not to say filibusters or the cloture votes are inherently bad. All senators, each representing roughly 40,000 Nebraskans, should have the ability to engage and debate equally in the process. In moderation, filibusters can serve as an important “check” on the process, preventing hasty and poorly written legislation. It’s when filibusters become the “go-to” for lawmakers and are taken to the extreme that they become antithetical to democratic lawmaking.

This escalating level of obstruction isn't normal, nor a part of the Unicameral’s historical operation, or a core aspect of what makes our Legislature nonpartisan. If left unaddressed, this escalating pattern of obstruction is unlikely to resolve itself.

Before lawmakers return to Lincoln in January, they have an opportunity to come together and find solutions that all sides view as fair. Common sense solutions exist that both the minority and majority should be able to support, and legislative leaders have access to century-old resources on parliamentary law that can assist them in improving the process for everyone.

Furthermore, there is no shortage of Nebraska leaders —from former senators, speakers, staffers, and academics — who have great respect for our one-house Legislature. Their advice and insights could be of great value. The Unicameral has been a point of pride for many and has operated well ever since it was approved 2 to 1 by voters in 1934. There’s no reason it shouldn’t continue to work well for many more years to come.

In closing, when Nebraska voters adopted term limits more than 20 years ago, they likely didn't anticipate the negative influence it would have on our legislative branch. The consequences are clear now. Shoring up the process may help alleviate the symptoms, but for our experiment in democracy to function at its best, voters must reconsider term-limits by extending or abolishing them altogether. Doing so is crucial to restoring the health and function of our legislative branch.