Lawmakers, hear farmers’ position on climate debate

Because solving climate change is a major priority for the Biden administration, climate change legislation is coming to Nebraska. That legislation can take one of two paths: government regulation that places additional burdens on farmers and ranchers, or a free-market solution that emphasizes innovation and could potentially reward farmers and ranchers for carbon sequestration techniques.
We need to make sure that Nebraskans have a seat at the table in developing climate policies. We do not want a problem created by industrial emitters to be solved on the backs of Nebraska agriculture. If we are not at the table, we are likely to be on the menu.
Just as the Democrats were successful in passing the recent COVID-19 relief bill without Republican support or input, it is becoming increasingly likely that they can do the same with climate change legislation. Citizens’ Climate Lobby supports action on climate change, but prefers bipartisan action that harnesses the power of the free market rather than unilateral action by one party mandating top-down regulation from Washington.
U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer took a bold step in the right direction last November by co-sponsoring the “Growing Climate Solutions Act.” We ask Sen. Ben Sasse and Rep. Adrian Smith to join her in addressing this problem, and that they all participate in cosponsoring, reintroducing and tailoring for Nebraska the “Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act” from the previous Congress.
They need to hear from farmers and ranchers in the 3rd District, urging them to include Nebraska’s interests in our country’s climate policy. We cannot afford to stand on the sidelines hoping the issue will go away. It won’t.
If you feel moved to add your voice to this discussion and support a free market solution to climate change that doesn’t hurt ordinary people, we would love to hear from you. Citizens’ Climate Lobby members from Nebraska’s 3rd district have ongoing dialogue with our members of Congress. They are interested in listening, and your voice will be heard. Go to citizensclimatelobby.org for information on our proposed solution, or contact chadron@citizensclimatelobby.org to join the discussion with our lawmakers.
Steve Welch, Chadron