Lawmakers, hear farmers’ position on climate debate

Because solving climate change is a major priority for the Biden administration, climate change legislation is coming to Nebraska. That legislation can take one of two paths: government regulation that places additional burdens on farmers and ranchers, or a free-market solution that emphasizes innovation and could potentially reward farmers and ranchers for carbon sequestration techniques.

We need to make sure that Nebraskans have a seat at the table in developing climate policies. We do not want a problem created by industrial emitters to be solved on the backs of Nebraska agriculture. If we are not at the table, we are likely to be on the menu.

Just as the Democrats were successful in passing the recent COVID-19 relief bill without Republican support or input, it is becoming increasingly likely that they can do the same with climate change legislation. Citizens’ Climate Lobby supports action on climate change, but prefers bipartisan action that harnesses the power of the free market rather than unilateral action by one party mandating top-down regulation from Washington.