KVFD goes above, beyond to ease confusion
KVFD goes above, beyond to ease confusion

I would like to pass along a short story and give some recognition to the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department.

My wife and I are senior citizens in our 70s and reside in the senior condos at Arrowhead Village on 39th Street.

One night last week, around 4 a.m., our smoke detector started making a beeping noise. We both were awake wondering what the sound was and what to do.

At 7 a.m. I called the number for KVFD to explain the situation. I am a recent stroke victim and wheelchair confined most of the time.

I talked to a gentleman who was very helpful. He sent another gentleman to our house to check out our problem. He said the battery was going dead and our smoke detector unit was installed in 1999. Usually a smoke detector should be replaced after 10 years, he said.

He removed our unit and replaced it at no charge with a unit he brought with him.

I feel that the action taken by KVFD was commendable, as were the gentlemen involved.

We want to thank the fire department and the city of Kearney for action above and beyond what we could expect.

Also, this is a good lesson in fire safety. This could have turned out differently had the detector failed to function in a fire.

Thanks again.

Bruce and Connie MacNish, Kearney

