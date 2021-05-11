KPS’ decision ‘rash’

I am writing as a concerned parent about the Kearney School Board’s decision to move to “green” on the COVID-19 risk dial via text message to parents on Friday. With 13 calendar days remaining in the school year at that time, this decision is clearly political and not in the best interest of the health and safety of the children of our community.

With vaccination rates well below 70% (the recommended percentage of vaccinations of the population for “herd immunity”) in Buffalo County, this was an extremely rash decision on their part. Children still are able to transmit as well as contract COVID-19. The health and safety of my child — of all children as well as their teachers in our community — is even more at risk when masks become optional.

It appears the school board’s decision is purely political, based on being able to have unlimited attendance at events.

Next time my child’s health is at risk because the community at large feels too individualistic to be concerned for the needs of the whole, and the school board feels the need to put politics before health, I would hope they would seek parental input.