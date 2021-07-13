KPD puts racers on notice with initiative

We support the Kearney Police Department and its goal of reining in drag racing on city streets. A proliferation of this dangerous activity has occurred in Kearney during the past several years. That’s an ominous development for innocent law-abiding motorists who could be seriously harmed or worse if they get tangled up in a showdown between law-breaking drag racers.

There’s no such thing as a typical street racer. They vary in age and they’re not particular about the vehicles they drive. It might be a sport bike, a sports car or a family car. During the past several years, loud and powerful diesel pickups have been seen dueling on Kearney streets.

You’ve never seen dueling diesels? Just follow the clouds of soot.

While it would be unfair and inaccurate to claim that street racers mainly drive a certain type or style of vehicle, the behavior is about the same. Cruise the street and then goad another driver into a spontaneous race. Sometimes the spur-of-the-moment race might be on a deserted street or road, or it might be through the heart of the city. If that’s the case, the initial straight-line racing can rapidly turn into a lane-changing challenge where combatants dart from one lane to another to win the imaginary trophy.