KPD puts racers on notice with initiative
We support the Kearney Police Department and its goal of reining in drag racing on city streets. A proliferation of this dangerous activity has occurred in Kearney during the past several years. That’s an ominous development for innocent law-abiding motorists who could be seriously harmed or worse if they get tangled up in a showdown between law-breaking drag racers.

There’s no such thing as a typical street racer. They vary in age and they’re not particular about the vehicles they drive. It might be a sport bike, a sports car or a family car. During the past several years, loud and powerful diesel pickups have been seen dueling on Kearney streets.

You’ve never seen dueling diesels? Just follow the clouds of soot.

While it would be unfair and inaccurate to claim that street racers mainly drive a certain type or style of vehicle, the behavior is about the same. Cruise the street and then goad another driver into a spontaneous race. Sometimes the spur-of-the-moment race might be on a deserted street or road, or it might be through the heart of the city. If that’s the case, the initial straight-line racing can rapidly turn into a lane-changing challenge where combatants dart from one lane to another to win the imaginary trophy.

Both styles — straight-line and lane-changing — can seriously endanger other motorists who are just minding their business and may have no idea they are getting in the way of reckless racers.

The Kearney Police Department announced last week that during July it’s targeting street racers. We welcome and encourage law enforcement’s intervention, but we hope police continue targeting street racers beyond July and get them off the road before they hurt themselves or someone else.

What happens if you’re ticketed for street racing? Any driver convicted of violating Nebraska’s drag-racing statute is guilty of a Class II misdemeanor. It could mean probation, a $1,000 fine, up to six months in jail, or both the fine and jail. It’s likely that convicted racers will be sentenced to something less than the max. However, there are consequences beyond court-inflicted punishment for drivers who engage in reckless and unlawful activity.

Some racers will discover that, after several convictions, the points left on their driver’s license will wither to the point that their next ticket will end their driving privileges. If they don’t lose their licenses racing, these racers face the unforgiving reality of rising auto insurance premiums. After establishing a record as a high-risk driver, racers will learn that one of the most expensive parts of their street racing hobby is the cost of insurance.

What a drag.

