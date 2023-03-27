I talked with Roan Howard earlier this week about Dan Speirs. He worked 24 years at the Hub, mostly in the newsroom, and died one week ago after a courageous fight with cancer.

Dan’s passing leaves the Hub family with a hollow spot in our hearts. I hope Roan’s memories will fill our void and encourage us to keep alive that part of Dan that’s become a part of each of us.

Dan loaned his talents generously with the Trails & Rails Museum, The World Theatre, Kearney Community Foundation and Friends Program. Dan's voluntarism with the museum and theater was pretty visible. He was more private about his mentoring. Once every month, Dan quietly slipped out of the newsroom to be a Friends mentor and spend time with Roan Howard, his young friend.

Now an adult, Roan works as a counselor at Kearney’s Horizon Middle School. When he arrived in Kearney almost 30 years ago, he was a broken-hearted boy from a wrecked family.

“I hated myself. I felt like nobody loved me. Then Mr. Lydiatt set me up with Friends,” Roan said.

I called Roan Wednesday afternoon as classes were letting out at Horizon. He had not heard that Dan had died, but he said he would appreciate talking about him. “Yeah, I have plenty of words to say about that dude.”

Roan told me that before he could talk he had a commitment to the Horizon chess club. The sixth, seventh and eighth graders had invited third, fourth and fifth graders from Park Elementary School to learn the basics of chess. The game is catching on, Roan said, among students who aren’t athletic or naturally popular as they discover how to make friends and broaden their interests.

Some do quite well at the game.

Roan said a Park fourth grader stole the spotlight Wednesday by defeating one of Kearney Public School’s top administrators.

Dan and Roan played chess in the early years of their relationship. They also played SECA and Nintendo. Roan said there were months when he didn’t feel like getting together, but Dan always honored his commitment, and so Roan learned to keep his commitments, as well.

A month at a time Dan chiseled away at Roan’s cold, hard exterior.

“He was smart and so humble, and he was patient with me,” Roan said.

The relationship was moving forward, but occasionally things went backwards if Roan brought a sour attitude to his Friends sessions with Dan.

“He held me accountable,” Roan said.

Those were traits that Dan modeled in the newsroom.

“There were a lot of years when we had a really good camaraderie, but it wouldn’t have been the same without Dan,” said Karen Nelson, a former chief copy editor.

“He was very level-headed, and we all appreciated how he took charge of special sections, especially the big ones like UNK Today,” Sports Editor Buck Mahoney said.

“I appreciated his calmness, even during breaking news situations,” former cops and courts reporter Kim Schmidt said.

When an armed individual showed up at a Kearney bank as the Hub was within minutes of starting the day’s press run, she scrambled out of the office to patch together a story.

“Dan told me, ‘We’ll hold the paper for you.’ That’s the only time someone told me they were holding the paper for me,” she said.

Grace under fire, an eye for detail and endless energy are among the qualities of a great newsman. Dan was gifted, and he was a man of character. As a Friends mentor he embraced some of our community’s vulnerable youths. In his eyes, everyone had potential.

“He was a good listener, but he challenged me when I needed to be challenged. He influenced me in positive ways, like being so happy to spend time with his wife, Julie,” Roan said.

Look around Kearney and you see examples of Dan’s influence, especially at Trails & Rails Museum. Dan led the effort for the $2.1 million Family History Center, but he humbly shared credit for the achievement.

Jennifer Murrish, executive director of the Buffalo County Historical Society, said that after the opening of the Family History Center she discovered a note from Dan. It read, “When we hired you 18 years ago, we only expected you to close the gate each night, and look at what you’ve done.”

Dan would have been pleased to hear what Roan said the day after our phone interview. He had received a text from a former Horizon student. The text said eighth grade was tough, but two things helped him get through it: his writing and a teacher to share it with.

“You probably were the biggest fan of my writing, and one of the only people I felt comfortable enough to share it with,” texted the former student.

“Eighth grade was a super rough year for me at home and emotionally, and I fought depression several years after that,” the student said. “I know I wasn’t always receptive to your warmth and kindness, but it seriously meant the world to me that someone cared and that I wasn’t alone, even if I thought I was.”

Roan broke up with emotion describing Dan’s influence.

Gasping and sobbing, Roan said, “I love the guy, and I’m so grateful for all of the gifts and blessings. All that I am I owe to him.”