Kiwanis Club backs students’ healthy teeth

EDITOR’S NOTE: This letter’s author is the project lead for the Golden K Kiwanis Club’s toothbrushing project.

One of the Kearney Golden K Kiwanis Club’s ongoing service programs is to provide new toothbrushes and toothpaste to every student at Emerson Elementary School. Each student receives a toothbrush at the beginning of each semester that is used after their school lunch. Students also receive a toothbrush and tube of toothpaste to be taken home at the end of the school term to be used during the summer.

Part of our mission statement is: “to improve the world one child and one community at a time.”

Dental health is vitally important to children’s health and well-being.

We would like to extend a sincere thank you to Charles M. Schaepler DDS and Katherine Goodwin DDS for their generous donations we received to help continue this program.

Thank you.

Nancy Blums, Kearney

