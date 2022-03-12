Kiwanis Club backs students’ healthy teeth

One of the Kearney Golden K Kiwanis Club’s ongoing service programs is to provide new toothbrushes and toothpaste to every student at Emerson Elementary School. Each student receives a toothbrush at the beginning of each semester that is used after their school lunch. Students also receive a toothbrush and tube of toothpaste to be taken home at the end of the school term to be used during the summer.
Part of our mission statement is: “to improve the world one child and one community at a time.”
Dental health is vitally important to children’s health and well-being.
We would like to extend a sincere thank you to Charles M. Schaepler DDS and Katherine Goodwin DDS for their generous donations we received to help continue this program.
Thank you.
Nancy Blums, Kearney