Kitchen brings on the tears

I cried when she texted me the photo. “Kitchen is cleaned out. The demo starts tomorrow,” she wrote. I saw it. I gasped. I cried. It wasn’t one of those simple cries. It was an ugly cry, the kind that squishes your face, turns cheeks red and makes your nose run. The kind of cry when, in the moment, you’re just sure there’s not enough tissues in the world to absorb your tears.
And then she added, “I’m surprised at how emotional this makes me.”
Me, too.
My sister, Lindsay, texted the photo. It was the old kitchen in the house where we grew up. Let’s back up.
My great-grandpa moved into a farmhouse in Webster County in 1901. My grandpa grew up there, then my dad grew up there. And then, you guessed it, I grew up there, along with my three older sisters.
A few years ago, mom and dad built a new house down the road, past the pasture, and my sister and her husband moved into the original place.
It’s my favorite place in the entire world and I pray I’ll never have to see it leave our family.
But back to that kitchen.
It’s old. Like, 1901 old. It was remodeled at some point. And I use the word remodeled lightly here. A remodel in the ’80s when farming prices crashed and there wasn’t enough money for food on the table, let alone a cosmetic change. Because money was tight, it meant new wallpaper. If that.
My sister and her family have been moving walls and changing paint colors and fixing the foundation and adding their own touches for a few years, and it looks gorgeous. The kitchen was one of the last rooms to change.
“It’s going to be beautiful,” I told her over a text message, “but this is making me bawl.”
If I showed you the photo, here’s what you would see.
Pink floral linoleum with chunks out of the corners. A cupboard (or 2 or 3) without handles. Dark brown cabinets that went out of style in 1992. Laminate countertops with stains and a rotting floor under the sink.
But to my sister and me, it looks so much different.
We see stains on the counter where we spent hours making Christmas cookies or helping mom bake cakes. We know our favorite Garfield cups (you might be familiar) lived in that cabinet without the handles. Mom made us scrub those pink flowers with a toothbrush to get it clean and the floor was rotting because those darn pipes froze each winter and water often leaked.
It was my favorite room in the entire house. It was the place where we ate Sunday dinners together as a family. The area where my then-soon-to-be husband sat down with my dad to ask for my hand in marriage. The room where every big announcement and every small argument and everything in between happened. It was the heart of the home.
And this was the final goodbye.
The walls still are there, of course, and for that, I’m so thankful. I know so many farm families aren’t as lucky.
But the kitchen was so small, my sister and her family decided to move it to an entirely different area of the home.
“The space now will be an office,” Linds told me.
It’s the perfect spot for an office.
I’m not sure why I cried those tears, but I think it’s a combination of things. Another goodbye to a childhood I so loved. The goodbyes are happening more often these days as I inch closer to 40. I cried out of gratitude for the love and comfort I felt in that space. I shed tears of thankfulness that my sister and her family now get to make it their own.
It’s been a few weeks since the demolition began. The new kitchen looks like it stepped right out of a magazine. Linds sent me a photo last week.
“What do you think this says,” she asked us. The photo showed writing on an old brick chimney, the one she uncovered and preserved. The one that sat in our kitchen but was hidden behind a wall.
“Harold and Howard,” we decided.
Maybe the scrawls were measurements from my grandpa Harold and his brother when they were kids. Today the remind me that love made this house a home. It didn’t begin with me and won’t end with me, either.
Just as it should be.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!