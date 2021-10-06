Kindness ranks right up there for me

I got a call from the middle school counselor. I haven’t answered my phone since 2007, so it went to voicemail.
You know when someone leaves a message, it’s probably important.
It was a call from the school.
“Hey, Leslie,” a man’s voice said on the line, “we just wanted to let you know that Ella is doing a great job.”
He went on to explain that my 13-year-old did something kind today. It made an impression on him, and he wanted to be sure I knew.
Here’s what I’ve learned in my nearly 40 years on this earth.
You can get all the degrees.
You can make the headlines.
You can be famous.
You can be rich.
You can be a leader.
You can do all the big things, with all the big people, in all the fancy places.
But if you do all of those things without kindness?
If you get to where you’re going because you stepped on people in your path?
You’re not a hero — you’re just a jerk.
But if you get to where you’re going, and then turn around and help others behind you? If you open the doors for strangers, if you take a minute out of your day to think about someone other than yourself? If you can listen to someone who is different than you? If you can shut down gossip? If you can just show a bit of kindness at school, at work, in church, at home, wherever you go, in whatever you do?
That’s the good stuff. That’s the big stuff. That’s what makes a difference in this world.
To hear my daughter did something kind just because it was the right thing to do? There’s no greater compliment.