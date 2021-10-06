Kindness ranks right up there for me

I got a call from the middle school counselor. I haven’t answered my phone since 2007, so it went to voicemail.

You know when someone leaves a message, it’s probably important.

It was a call from the school.

“Hey, Leslie,” a man’s voice said on the line, “we just wanted to let you know that Ella is doing a great job.”

He went on to explain that my 13-year-old did something kind today. It made an impression on him, and he wanted to be sure I knew.

Here’s what I’ve learned in my nearly 40 years on this earth.

You can get all the degrees.

You can make the headlines.

You can be famous.

You can be rich.

You can be a leader.

You can do all the big things, with all the big people, in all the fancy places.

But if you do all of those things without kindness?

If you get to where you’re going because you stepped on people in your path?

You’re not a hero — you’re just a jerk.