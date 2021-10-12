Kids have better social life, I sleep

I was angry at my husband today. Mostly because he can’t read my mind and you’d think after over 17 years together, that is a skill he would have mastered.

We finally had a Saturday morning with no plans. Which meant my family of five would all be together under the same roof.

When COVID restrictions lifted, our family was back on the road. Soccer games. Family events. School, church, work, all the things.

We’ve been on the go for months, often splitting up — heading in different directions for events that happen on the same day. But on this particular Saturday, we had nothing planned.

And nothing on a beautiful fall day was exactly what my heart needed.

See, my girls have a better social life than me. Ella is 13 and Grace is 11. They are often invited to hang out with friends in the evenings after school and on weekends.

And I love this for them. But that also means I miss them. A lot.

It’s just this weird transition of my kids not being under my roof at all times, you know? It’s something I’m trying to get used to.