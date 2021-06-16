Key tools for state’s conservation

We are writing in support of the 30 X 30 plan for conservation of American’s land and water, also referred to as “America the Beautiful.”

The Board of Trustees for The Nature Conservancy is committed to advancing conservation practices on private lands. Nebraska is, of course, a private lands state, and to fulfill this mission, we rely on the leadership of ranchers and farmers.

Many of our staff members, trustees, families and friends work in agriculture, and as Nebraskans, none of us are far removed from the farm or the ranch. TNC proudly works alongside private landowners, landowner-led conservation associations, agribusinesses and tribal, state and federal partners to provide conservation tools to landowners through voluntary programs. It is this type of collaboration that ultimately leads to success.

When a huge effort like America the Beautiful is announced, we believe skepticism is healthy. Conserving 30% of our lands and waters by 2030 is wildly ambitious. Does it mean that productive agricultural land is going to be yanked out of production, as some have speculated? None of us would support that. It would tank our economy and bankrupt our schools — not to mention changing our way of life and our culture. No one wants that to happen.