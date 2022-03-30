Keep permits in the gun equation

We applaud the Kearney Hub’s Viewpoint: “Permits have place when guns concealed,” and we also have grave concerns about the Legislature passing LB773. Our concerns are when a person(s) with mental illness is able to conceal a gun without applying for a permit or a background check or any safety training.

Such instances of a mentally ill person using a gun to harm themselves or someone else occurs almost daily across our nation. Why take away the only chance of possibly restricting such an individual from acquiring a gun?

LB773 also places our law enforcement officers and personnel in more dangerous situations. We can only imagine how our law enforcement personnel will become more anxious and apprehensive when they approach a person or vehicle, not knowing if a gun(s) will be present.

LB773 has the potential to allow a proliferation of gun ownership, without any responsibilities by gun owners. How would LB773 prevent a “constitutional carry” individual from selling that gun to someone else, continuing the spread of guns on our streets?

We encourage other concerned Nebraska citizens to contact your state senator and voice your opposition to LB773. Stopping this objectionable legislation would make us all safer.

Robert D. and Linda L. Zuehlsdorf