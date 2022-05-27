Keep guns out of the wrong hands

Haven’t we had enough bloodshed?

How about some or all of these ideas:

1. No guns sold to anyone under 21, even at gun shows.

2. No immediate possession of guns or ammo for a background check

3. A buy-back program for pistols (they kill more than any weapon) funded by taxes on guns and ammo and insurance.

4. No sale of a gun unless it’s in a locked box and without a gun safety course (could be taught by the NRA)

5. No automatic weapons, body armor. or metal piercing rounds to be sold in the United States.

6. Automatic liability of the parents whose child used their guns to commit a crime.

7. Liability insurance is required to own a gun.

We have to keep guns in the hands of responsible hunters and not in the hands of people who are angry.

Call or write your congressman/woman. I did.

Ron Scott, Kearney