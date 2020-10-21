This week, I returned to Kearney to celebrate the life of my brother, J.R. Martin. When my nieces told me that Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home and Cremation Services was handling the arrangements, I was relieved that they chose this longtime community partner.

I have been gone since 1998, but was impressed that they have not changed in their commitment to my hometown. Spencer Kuhl went out of his way to take care of my young grieving nieces and help them make the best decisions that they could. Mr. Kuhl is generous, thoughtful and “Kearney kind.” Thank you.