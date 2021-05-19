 Skip to main content
KCT’s ‘Noises’ a hoot
My husband and I had the pleasure of attending the opening night of “Noises Off” at Kearney Community Theatre. I have not laughed that hard in a while.

If you have the opportunity to go, by all means go see this show. The cast and crew are spectacular.

These people have full-time day jobs. Many have families and they put in hours of practice.

This is a huge “thank you” for the two hours of entertainment and laughs. Kearney is fortunate to have this “treasure” in our community.

Julie Bydalek, Kearney

