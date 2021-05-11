KACF joins people with good causes

The fund is named for the Ravenna farmer/rancher who died in 2016 and left $2 million each to community foundations in Kearney and Grand Island.

The generous gift allowed KACF to create the Arthur Klinkacek Community Enrichment Fund, for community preservation and enrichment purposes. Klinkacek’s wishes were to help communities in Buffalo County for years to come.

“The Arthur Klinkacek Community Enrichment Fund really shows how the Kearney Area Community Foundation fulfills its purpose by managing the funds that donors entrust to the foundation and utilizing those funds to benefit the area we live in,” said Carol Pelster, KACF board member and Klinkacek Community Enrichment grants committee member.

Eight different nonprofits were awarded a total of $70,000 in winter grants. They include:

Buffalo County Recreation Area at Ravenna Lake: $10,000 to build a modern concrete restroom and shower facility that also will provide storm protection.

— Crane River Theater Co. Inc.: $5,000 for its “Building Character” program that includes a series of interactive workshops focused on creating young leaders by building confidence and creativity among area middle schoolers.