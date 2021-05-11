KACF joins people with good causes

The fund is named for the Ravenna farmer/rancher who died in 2016 and left $2 million each to community foundations in Kearney and Grand Island.
The generous gift allowed KACF to create the Arthur Klinkacek Community Enrichment Fund, for community preservation and enrichment purposes. Klinkacek’s wishes were to help communities in Buffalo County for years to come.
“The Arthur Klinkacek Community Enrichment Fund really shows how the Kearney Area Community Foundation fulfills its purpose by managing the funds that donors entrust to the foundation and utilizing those funds to benefit the area we live in,” said Carol Pelster, KACF board member and Klinkacek Community Enrichment grants committee member.
Eight different nonprofits were awarded a total of $70,000 in winter grants. They include:
Buffalo County Recreation Area at Ravenna Lake: $10,000 to build a modern concrete restroom and shower facility that also will provide storm protection.
— Crane River Theater Co. Inc.: $5,000 for its “Building Character” program that includes a series of interactive workshops focused on creating young leaders by building confidence and creativity among area middle schoolers.
— Harmon Sonotorium Restoration Committee: $25,000 to update and restore the historic Sonotorium in Harmon Park to encourage more community involvement in what is arguably Kearney’s most beautiful park.
— HelpCare Clinic: $5,000 for a program to ensure HelpCare meets patients’ mental and behavioral health care needs.
— Kearney Area Children’s Museum: $5,000 to transform its agriculture exhibit. Children will see where their food comes from and learn about occupations in agriculture.
— Kearney Whitewater Association: $10,000 for the “Turn Flatwater into Whitewater” project to create a 2.3-mile water trail and park which will enhance outdoor recreational opportunities.
— Ravenna Community Foundation and Ravenna Chamber of Commerce: $5,000 to boost e-commerce and increase communications among community members.
In the spring, three different nonprofits were awarded a total of $25,000 in grants.
Compass received $20,000 to implement a new outpatient therapy program to support children and families healing from trauma. Crossroads Center Inc. received $2,500 to replace dilapidated beds and mattresses. Minden Opera House, Inc. received $2,500 to bring in an origami artist to help create a collaborative work of art to celebrate Minden’s community spirit.
The Klinkacek fund’s next application deadline is July 1. To view guidelines, pre-apply, or find more information, visit kearneyfoundation.org/klinkacek.