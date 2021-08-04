Just yesterday we brought her home

I cried the day we took her home from the hospital. Most people will tell me that was just hormones. And part of it was, of course. I was a new mom. She was my first baby. Newborns are wonderful and mystifying for every parent, but especially new moms. And it’s terrifying. All of it.

But I didn’t cry that day out of fear. I cried because I knew it would go by in a blink.

People warned me, but I didn’t get it. I didn’t understand their words of “it goes by so fast” and “hang on tight to each moment” until that day— the day I heard Canon in D being played on the piano.

Let’s back up.

I was waiting in the hospital lobby for my husband, Kyle to return. He was outside filling the car with baby bags, and balloons and gifts and nursing pads and trying desperately to install our new car seat.

It took a while, but I didn’t mind. Our sweet baby girl, Ella, was snuggled in my arms, and I was staring at every detail on her tiny face, in awe of this gift from God.

That’s when I heard the song.

Someone began playing Canon in D on the piano nearby. That was, of course, the same song that played in our wedding four years prior.