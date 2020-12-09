Just one more year until ‘Big 4-0’

I’ll turn 39 this week. One final year in my 30s. It’s weird because I’m certain it was just yesterday when was just an 18-year-old. I still feel 18 (although I’m thankful those years are long gone). I mean, take away the wrinkles, my tight-fitting pants, my gray hair and my favorite tag line, “Kids, if you don’t stop fighting I will stop this car right now, and you’ll walk home,” and I’m still a teenager deep inside.
Don’t blink, right? I hate that quote, mostly because it’s so true.
It’s when my birthday is approaching when I remember my dad’s favorite line, “It’s better than the alternative, Les.” My dad is right.
That’s another thing that proves I’m almost 40. I finally discovered mom and dad are always correct.
I’m certain I didn’t believe that 20 years ago. I love birthdays. Even the big ones that get me closer to “over the hill” status. Growing older doesn’t scare me, but I could use fewer wrinkles.
Here are things that I learned in my 38th year on this earth. And the year that’s about to end taught us all a few things.
1. My body can survive entirely on cheese and coffee. It’s not a wise choice (see tight fitting pants) but when necessary, I can do it.
2. Teachers are angels and deserve more money. I already knew this, but the past year confirmed that fact.
3. I’m not a good homeschool teacher. See No. 2 above.
4. When I get angry and feel like I could bite someone, it’s a sign to take a rest. Go for a long run. Reset. And come back the next day with a new perspective.
5. Three-year-old boys have a lot of energy. I mean, a lot. They are also incredibly snuggly and sweet.
6. ’Tween girls can be sassy. I know this because I also was a sassy ’tween girl. My middle daughter is basically me.
7. Karma is interesting. (See above.)
8. ’Tween girls also can be sweet. And although I do miss their younger days, I love this age too.
9. A good date night (or morning) with my husband no longer has to be fancy. A long drive and a good cup of coffee is cheaper, germ-free and quite memorable.
10. Tomorrow isn’t guaranteed. Be thankful for each day God gives us.
11. Letting go of control and handing it all to God can dramatically improve stress levels.
12. Life doesn’t have to be busy to be beautiful.
13. Kindness should be thrown like confetti. Even when we want to bite people.
14. Money and clout mean very little.
15. Mom and Dad were right. About everything. (This needs to be repeated.)
Here’s to another trip around the sun. I’m ready for it.
