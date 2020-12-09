Just one more year until ‘Big 4-0’

I’ll turn 39 this week. One final year in my 30s. It’s weird because I’m certain it was just yesterday when was just an 18-year-old. I still feel 18 (although I’m thankful those years are long gone). I mean, take away the wrinkles, my tight-fitting pants, my gray hair and my favorite tag line, “Kids, if you don’t stop fighting I will stop this car right now, and you’ll walk home,” and I’m still a teenager deep inside.

Don’t blink, right? I hate that quote, mostly because it’s so true.

It’s when my birthday is approaching when I remember my dad’s favorite line, “It’s better than the alternative, Les.” My dad is right.

That’s another thing that proves I’m almost 40. I finally discovered mom and dad are always correct.

I’m certain I didn’t believe that 20 years ago. I love birthdays. Even the big ones that get me closer to “over the hill” status. Growing older doesn’t scare me, but I could use fewer wrinkles.

Here are things that I learned in my 38th year on this earth. And the year that’s about to end taught us all a few things.

1. My body can survive entirely on cheese and coffee. It’s not a wise choice (see tight fitting pants) but when necessary, I can do it.