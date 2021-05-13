Interstate investment really has paid off

In the United States, social and economic progress frequently occurs because officials are able to intelligently mix public policies and private incentives. Proof of that fact can be found by examining how the GI Bill and other initiatives that followed World War II helped to fuel a surge of growth. The GI Bill and smartly conceived public infrastructure programs — such as the drive to build a national network of interstate highways — is credited with the enormous surge that created the middle class and a rash of homebuilding and commercial development. So much of this progress occurred because soldiers, sailors and airmen returned home WWII, and many accepted Uncle Sam’s offer of a college degree.
While millions trained their minds for the post-war economy, others who survived the war set out to modernize our nation’s public transportation system.
President Dwight Eisenhower pushed states to dream of the interstate system. The state and federal investment continues paying dividends today. We in Kearney see proof of the enormous benefits our city’s proximity to Interstate 80 produced. Oddly, when given the opportunity to decide whether I-80 should be routed close to their communities, some Nebraskans balked. They couldn’t envision what benefits they would realize if the super highway was close to their towns or cities.
Fortunately, Kearney’s leaders asked that I-80 be built within about one mile of the city’s existing transportation system. That decision — to embrace progress rather than hide from it — made all the difference. During the 60 years since I-80 was completed in Nebraska, numerous businesses have sprung up on Second Avenue to link the I-80 exit with the city of Kearney.
Kearneyites continue to witness the benefits of well-conceived transportation projects.
Similar to the explosion ignited by I-80, the millions in state and federal dollars plowed into Kearney’s new exit one mile east of The Archway has triggered modern economic development.
The new east exit benefits The Archway and Nebraska Firefighters Museum with easier access. More importantly, businesses are springing up along new streets close to I-80 and the new East Kearney Expressway that heads north from the new exit.
The expressway links I-80 with Kearney’s industrial park, including Blueprint Engines, Cabela’s, Classic Car Collection, Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home, Kearney Regional Airport and National Guard Armory. The TechoNE Crossing technology park stands less than a mile from the Expressway. Installation of water and sewer utilities near the expressway signals that more commercial activity is ahead. Soon to join the new bank and landscaping business near the expressway will be a new farm equipment business.
While federal lawmakers debate post-pandemic infrastructure, we should support projects that will put people to work today and also set the table for our nation’s modern economy.