Interstate investment really has paid off

In the United States, social and economic progress frequently occurs because officials are able to intelligently mix public policies and private incentives. Proof of that fact can be found by examining how the GI Bill and other initiatives that followed World War II helped to fuel a surge of growth. The GI Bill and smartly conceived public infrastructure programs — such as the drive to build a national network of interstate highways — is credited with the enormous surge that created the middle class and a rash of homebuilding and commercial development. So much of this progress occurred because soldiers, sailors and airmen returned home WWII, and many accepted Uncle Sam’s offer of a college degree.

While millions trained their minds for the post-war economy, others who survived the war set out to modernize our nation’s public transportation system.

President Dwight Eisenhower pushed states to dream of the interstate system. The state and federal investment continues paying dividends today. We in Kearney see proof of the enormous benefits our city’s proximity to Interstate 80 produced. Oddly, when given the opportunity to decide whether I-80 should be routed close to their communities, some Nebraskans balked. They couldn’t envision what benefits they would realize if the super highway was close to their towns or cities.