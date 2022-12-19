Inspiration

“The virgin will be with child and will give birth to a son, and they will call him ‘Immanuel’ – which means ‘God is with us.’”
This week's letters to the editor discuss topics that range from helping Nebraska's Public Service Commission to a particularly memorable visit to Kearney.
Tortilla prices and trade relations between the United States and Mexico are at stake in a feud that could undermine trade relations between Mexico and the United States.
One long line. Not enough cash. Declined debit cards. A stranger steps up to help.
A reader gives their opinion on Trump's recent controversial post on Truth Social.
🎧 The hosts discuss whether money makes a good gift and if it's OK to try to instill your own values in what you choose to put under the tree.
The release of WNBA star Brittney Griner after 10 months of Russian detention is cause for justifiable celebration. It has spared Griner from the possibility of years in a Russian penal colony, a punishment that far exceeded her alleged offense, and reunited her with friends and family.
We all have things that we despise. I guess I’m just weird and shallow, but I despise random violence, dictators, torture and lima beans (not exactly in that order).
Big Tech has put local journalism on life support, and it’s undermining our ability to govern ourselves.
"It (withrawing from the USMCA corn pact) would be detrimental to food security in Mexico, hurt U.S. agricultural sustainability, and stifle f…
How do you draft a blueprint to ensure accountability for a violent attack on our democracy and prevent similar attacks in the future? Over the last several months, the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack has been doing that critical and unprecedented work.